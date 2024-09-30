Improve Your Weapons And Armor In Black Myth: Wukong Right From The Start

Black Myth: Wukong features a wide variety of materials you’ll need to collect if you’re going to upgrade your weapons and armor. And trust me, you’re going to want to, as this game can be brutally difficult if your gear isn’t up to par. Early in the game, you’ll be able to start earning one such material known as Stone Spirits, which are required for upgrading certain weapon tiers. You’ll want to get your hands on plenty of these little stones, and we know just how.

Where to get Stone Spirits in Black Myth: Wukong

Stone Spirits become available early in the game. You’ll find these in many chests as you explore, and you can even purchase them in limited quantities at Keeper’s Shrines for 450 Will. However, I’d argue saving your Will for upgrades in your skill tree can be much more important during the first few sections of the game, so you’re better off farming if you really need them right away.

You can farm for Stone Spirits by defeating various enemies in the early hours of the game, but if you want a pretty consistent spot for earning them quickly, head to the Fright Cliff > Rockrest Flat shrine. The various shield-bearing enemies in this area (porcupine-looking weirdos) drop Stone Spirits relatively consistently. Defeating them isn’t too difficult if you cast Immobilize first, and then charge an attack on their backside. Farming up some Stone Spirits should be a relatively pain-free experience.

Screenshot: Game Science / Kotaku

Lastly, much later in the game, you can unlock a hub area called the Zodiac Village, where all of your NPCs will gather to make it easy for you to interact with them. At this time, you can speak to Yin Tiger, the blacksmith working at an anvil in the back part of the area, to purchase an unlimited number of Stone Spirits.

Best of luck getting all of the Stone Spirits you need for upgrading your weapons. If you also want to know how to grind up some Mind Cores, follow our Mind Core farming guide for the easiest method.