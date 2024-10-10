It’s Damned Hard Work To Unlock Terry Bogard’s Bomber Jacket In Street Fighter 6

The announcement that SNK’s Terry Bogard and Mai Shiranui would be the first characters from a non-Capcom series to be playable in a Street Fighter game was big news. Terry was released on September 24th, 2024 and we’ve been ecstatic to play the beloved character in his trademark red and white outfit. But that’s not enough!

The hero of South Town has another look that’s almost just as iconic. His second costume sees him sporting the brown bomber jacket and short-haired look that debuted in Garou: Mark of the Wolves. This guide will go over the two methods you can use to acquire this amazing outfit—one that’s nearly convinced me to buy an actual bomber jacket.

How to Quickly Unlock Terry’s Second Costume

The fastest way to unlock Terry Bogard’s Outfit 2 is the quick-n-dirty way, with the Fighter Coin premium currency. Just like every other character, it costs 50 Fighter Coins to unlock the outfit, along with 10 color variations. The only way to accrue any of these is to spend some real cash.

Unfortunately, there’s no way to buy that exact amount, because of course there isn’t. Your cheapest option will be to get the 250 Fighter Coin bundle for $US4.99. Head to the Goods Shop afterward to use some of the coins for the new clothes. The remaining coins can be used for other character’s secondary outfits if you’d like. Since you’re already playing dress-up.

Just remember you’ll need even more of the premium currency to buy a character, or a third set of outfits. DLC characters and the third costumes that are available cost 350 and 300 Fighter Coins each.

How to Unlock Terry’s Second Costume for Free

Screenshot: Capcom / Kotaku

Thankfully, spending money isn’t the only method to give the Legendary Wolf some different duds. The second outfit can also be unlocked by taking Terry on as a master in World Tour mode, and maximizing his bond level.

If you haven’t played through the World Tour mode that much, you’ll need to grind it out a little bit. The opportunity to meet Terry won’t show up until you’ve taken Ryu on as a master, and completed Chapter 11-4. Once those have been completed, you’ll receive a message about a “Knock Out Festival” taking place.

A new option called One Fateful Day will appear at hangout spots and on the World Map. Select it and you’ll be able to visit a special version of Beat Square in Metro City. Beat up a few people to complete the mission there, and unlock the Pao Pao Cafe 6 location. Head over there to beat up some more people in a King of Fighters-like match and you’ll finally be able to ask Terry to be your master.

You just need to focus on raising his bond level from this point on. Raising his moveset’s style level and sparring with him will net you some favor, but the best option is to give him a bunch of gifts.

Best Gifts for Terry’s Master Bond Level

Screenshot: Capcom / Kotaku

There are quite a few different items to present to a master, but these people are pretty picky when it comes to what they like. The best gifts for Terry are as follows:

The Knights of Fantasia raises his bond by 40 points. It’s a unique item that’s earned from a mission chain.

It’s a unique item that’s earned from a mission chain. Canvas Shoes raises his bond by 5 points. It can be farmed within the Pao Pao Cafe 6 location from the Merchant Hawker and Andres.

I recommend getting The Knights of Fantasia gift if you want to fast track this. The first step is to increase his style level up to 9. Make sure to fight the Merchant and Andres whenever you see that they can drop the Canvas Shoes item. Otherwise, I suggest fighting people at Beat Square.

Once Terry’s style has reached level nine, a unique NPC named Joe Higashi (another SNK fighter) will appear at Beat Square. Complete his request by taking a photo of a lookalike NPC, and you’ll be able to talk to fellow SNK fighter Blue Mary. She’ll ask you to visit the nearby store to buy a quest-marked shirt. Talk to her and head back to Pao Pao Cafe 6. Read through some dialogue and the first mission will be done.

The second and final mission requires you to return to Beat Square. The nearby food vendor NPC will mention there’s a dog nearby, who can be found on the stage behind him. Interact with the dog and hand it a Flight Ticket. Return to Pao Pao Cafe 6 to find the dog reunited with its owner, Blue Mary. Talk to her to finish the mission chain and be rewarded with The Knights of Fantasia. Gift this to Terry and his bond level will increase by a helpful 40 points.

If you need some other items to increase his bond level little by little, there are quite a few that provide 2 points. Ones that I found to have worked included Double KO Gum, Fighter Magazine Special Issues, Prepaid Card, and Psycho Charge.

A notification will pop up once his bond level has reached 100. Do note that although you can do all of the above without buying Terry, you still need to purchase him to play and use his secondary costume.

No matter which outfit you go for, Terry Bogard looks as cool as he plays in Street Fighter 6. It will be worth getting used to the secondary one since it will be his default in next year’s Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. Mai Shiranui will also have a badass leather jacket outfit as her default in that same game, so here’s hoping that’s her secondary when she joins Street Fighter 6 in early 2025.

