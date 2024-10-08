Little Big Planet 3 And All Its DLC Will Be Delisted Very Soon

PlayStation announced earlier today that Little Big Planet 3, as well as all LBP DLC, will be removed from the PSN Store on October 31. If you’ve ever wanted to own LBP3 digitally, you only have three weeks left to purchase it before it’s gone.

Little Big Planet 3 launched in 2014 on PS3 and PS4. Like the previous games, it allowed players to create their own levels and mini-games and then share them online with others. LBP3 also supported all previous Little Big Planet user-created levels and DLC which, along with the expanded creator tools, made it the biggest and best game in the series. However, in April 2024, Sony confirmed that LBP3’s servers would remain permanently offline after they went down due to technical issues, essentially erasing thousands of player-created levels. And now, Little Big Planet 3 and all available DLC will be delisted by the end of the month.

On October 8, the official Little Big Planet account on Twitter posted a short message announcing that after a decade of “playing, creating, and sharing,” Little Big Planet 3 and its DLC will be removed from the PlayStation Store on October 31. The game is currently being sold for $US20.

An important update on LittleBigPlanet 3 (PS4) and LittleBigPlanet DLC on the PlayStation Store: pic.twitter.com/Nmm9e94DxD — Sackboy: A Big Adventure | LittleBigPlanet (@LittleBigPlanet) October 8, 2024

Players who already own LBP3 or who purchase it before it’s delisted will still be able to download and play the game. However, keep in mind that with the servers down, you can only play offline, locally-created content or levels included in the game’s campaign.

“This is a friendly heads-up,” posted the LBP account, “If anyone in the community or any newcomers still wish to own a digital copy of LittleBigPlanet 3 or any LittleBigPlanet DLC currently available for purchase – This is your last chance to do so! Thank you for your continued support and understanding.”

Three weeks’ notice is not much warning. And after the servers were killed earlier this year, this is yet another bit of rough and shitty news for Little Big Planet fans and the community. It’s sad to see a once popular Sony-exclusive franchise get dumped in a ditch, and it’s frustrating that companies continue to delist games and kill servers, making it impossible to go back and play games you own. Not only is this a poor way to treat customers, but it also makes it hard to preserve video game history.

