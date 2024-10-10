Mark Zuckerberg Says He’s Probably The Best Civilization Player In The World

Mark Zuckerberg, the co-founder of Facebook and CEO of parent company Meta, has played a lot of Civilization on PC. In fact, he’s played so much that he claims to be the best player in the world, and would be shocked if anybody else could “beat” him in a match.

In a recent interview with Pubity, the (supposed) human and recovering metaverse cultist described a moment when his wife, whom he married in 2012, noticed how much time he had spent playing an unspecified Civilization game on PC.

“Priscilla looked at my Steam account the other day and she’s like ‘What?! You’ve played this for more than a thousand hours?’”

Zuckerberg then went on to claim that he wants to be the best in the world at Civilization, and suggested he’d even stream online and face other people to prove his skills.

“In terms of strategy games, the one that I’m more likely to want to be the best in the world at is Civilization,” said Zuckerberg. “I think at some point I should do like a Twitch stream of me playing with someone because I’m pretty convinced that I’m close to Grandmaster status. I’d be surprised if anyone in the world could beat me at that.”

It is interesting that Zuckerberg, in this hypothetical situation where he plays Civilization online against other people and streams it, decided to stream on Twitch and not Facebook. You know, the website he co-founded and owns. The social media site has spent years trying to get people to stream games on it.

Anyway, over on Reddit, the reactions to this have been about what you would expect. A few people have pointed out that they have more hours and have even suggested that a thousand hours in the strategy game isn’t that much, and said they could probably defeat Zuckerberg online.

I hope Zuckerberg actually does stream himself playing the game against random people and I hope they beat his ass and convince him that, no, he doesn’t know how to run the world or a country. Perhaps that will save us from a Zuckerberg presidential campaign in the future. Come on gamers, save us.

.