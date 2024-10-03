McDonald’s Chicken Big Macs Finally Coming To The US For The First Time Ever

McDonald’s Chicken Big Mac has been a well-liked menu item around the globe for a few years now. And, later this month, the large chicken sandwich will finally be available in the United States.

The original Big Mac was introduced in the late ‘60s and quickly became one of the burger chain’s most popular items. Over the years McDonald’s has introduced variants of the Big Mac, including a version that replaces the two beef patties with two fried chicken patties. The Chicken Big Mac has appeared in countries like Egypt, Canada, and Pakistan. This Big Mac variant has received rave reviews and some super McDonald’s fans—yes they exist—have long been wanting the Chicken Big Mac to be made available in the United States. And finally, their oddly specific fast food wish has been granted.

On October 3, after a bit of teasing, McDonald’s announced that the Chicken Big Mac would be available in the U.S. Starting on October 10 at participating locations, you’ll be able to order a Chicken Big Mac and a Sprite in Kentucky, New York, Florida, or anywhere else in the US of A. At last, our long national nightmare is over.

To help announce this new (to us at least) menu item, McDonald’s has partnered with popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat. According to a press release, the star will eat the new Chicken Big Mac on stream with his friends and they will all share their “unfiltered reactions” to the sandwich while also mulling over the profound question, “Is the Chicken Big Mac a Big Mac?” That sounds… like something I’ll never watch!

Keep in mind that the Chicken Big Mac will only be available in the United States for a limited time. So if you really want to try it, don’t wait too long after it shows up in your local McDonald’s next week.

