Microsoft Has Started Asking Devs Why They’re Skipping Xbox

In 2024, when a new game is announced, you can usually count on it to be released on PC, PlayStation, and possibly Switch. But it’s become a bit less of a guarantee that new games or ports will land on Xbox consoles, and it seems Microsoft is aware of this and is asking devs why.

Last month, Enotria: The Last Song launched on PS5 and PC…but not Xbox. The devs explained that this was because Xbox had stopped communicating with them. Xbox boss Phil Spencer later reached out to the team and Enotria is now planned to arrive on Xbox in the future, but it’s just the latest example of games skipping Microsoft’s console. And Xbox wants to find out why and what they can do to fix the situation.

On September 30, Microsoft posted a developer-focused blog about how the company is directly reaching out to developers and studios to help “enhance the experience” of making games on Xbox. And interestingly, Xbox wants to hear from all devs, even those not working on Xbox games.

“If you are making video games, we’re interested in hearing from you,” said Dr. Deborah Hendersen, a principal user researcher for Xbox. “If you aren’t on Xbox, we’d love to know why. And honestly, if you are using our competitor’s products, you probably have a great perspective we could learn from!”

Xbox claims this strategy will allow it to “gain fresh perspectives and avoid becoming an ‘echo chamber.’”

“It’s a bit like testing players who play games like yours—they are your target audience and you want to hear fresh perspectives because their expectations may differ from folks who are deep in your community,” said Dr. Hendersen.

Xbox shouldn’t have to ask in the first place

While I think many devs and creators would applaud Microsoft for openly asking for feedback from everyone, even those only developing PS5 games, it does seem odd that Xbox is openly asking devs, “Hey, why don’t you make games for our consoles?” Though the reasons are pretty obvious.

Between a lack of communication, Game Pass potentially training Xbox players to not buy games, and low hardware sales, there’s plenty of reason to avoid Xbox and focus on Switch and PS4 or PS5. It also doesn’t help that devs have signaled that the weaker Xbox Series S might be holding back some games, something we saw with Baldur’s Gate 3. This is a problem because Xbox requires games to be released on both Series S and the more powerful Series X. We even have reports that some publishers have questioned why they should keep releasing games on Xbox due to poor sales.

So while I’m sure some are happy Xbox is reaching out to devs for feedback, it seems like a bad situation that Xbox should have worked to avoid in the first place.

