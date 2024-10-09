Monsters In New Quiet Place Horror Game Can Hear You Scream In Real Life

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, an upcoming horror game from Saber and Stormind Games, includes a neat and creepy feature. If you have a microphone activated, the monsters in the game can hear you cough and scream in real life just like in the movies.

The Quiet Place film franchise started in 2018 with A Quiet Place, a horror film about humans trying to survive after alien monsters invade Earth. The creatures are incredibly fast and deadly, but can’t see or smell and rely exclusively on sound to hunt their prey, so survivors have to remain quiet or they’ll get killed by the aliens. And in the upcoming video game based on the movies, you the player will have to be quiet, too. Or else the digital monsters will hear you and attack.

On October 9, Saber Interactive released a new trailer for A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead and revealed an optional feature in the game: “Microphone Noise Detection.”

Here’s how the publisher explained the feature via a press release.

By activating your microphone, this optional feature lets the game’s deadly creatures detect every sound you make in real life, bringing the horror right into your room. Get a glimpse of what it’s like when any noise can betray you with the game’s new “Survive in Silence” live-action trailer!

So yeah, if you are playing the game with this feature turned on and your phone rings or you sneeze that might be enough noise to get the attention of a nasty alien monster, likely leading to your in-game character’s death.

I love when games use microphones like this and it feels like a perfect fit for this franchise. Past examples I can think of include Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory—which forced co-op players to whisper in-game to avoid enemies hearing them—and Manhunt—which let you use the mic to distract deadly guards. Alien Isolation also included a mic detection feature, too. Hopefully, it’s also in the just-announced sequel.

I’m all for these weird features as they add a whole new layer to the gameplay. But I’m also happy most of them, like in the Quiet Place game, are optional. Otherwise, I’d be killed a lot because of my cat coming in and meowing for attention.

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead launches October 17 on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.

