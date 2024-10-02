New Lego Set Recreates One Of Sonic’s Best Boss Fights

The new Sonic Lego sets were one of the many announcements made during this year’s Sonic Central stream. Sega showed off a lot in that presentation, so these sets went under the radar compared to things like the DC Comics collaboration and new looks at games like Sonic X Shadow Generations. But did y’all see these new sets? Some of them I could take or leave, as they mostly just feature a Sonic character on a nondescript mech or vehicle, but one of them is a recreation of a defining moment from my childhood and it’s surprisingly cheap (for a Lego set), so I’m considering dumping some cash on the Super Shadow vs. Biolizard set when it launches in 2025.

For those that aren’t caught up on your Sonic the Hedgehog lore, the Biolizard is the final boss of Sonic Adventure 2. This giant reptile was a prototype for the Ultimate Life Form, a title that would eventually go to Shadow, Sonic’s angsty rival who debuted in the Dreamcast game. During the fight, both Sonic and Shadow take on their golden “super” forms and battle the beast as it hurdles through space toward Earth. It is fucking sick.

Sega /SonicJGB

The actual gameplay is a bit frustrating (as plenty of things in that Sonic era are), but the concept? Stunning. Passing the controller back and forth between me and my brother as we swapped between Shadow and Sonic is a core memory. Now, it’s been recreated in Lego form for the (relatively cheap) price of $US44.99. The Shadow and Sonic mini-figures are standard fare, but the Biolizard is much more complex. It’s made up of several pieces that break apart as you launch Sonic and Shadow into the beast, allowing you to recreate the final boss fight in your home.

The Biolizard is set to return in Sonic X Shadow Generations as a boss fight, which remixes Shadow’s first battle with his predecessor to have multiple stages, rather than the straightforward fight on Sonic Adventure 2. Click through to see the whole Lego set in all its glory.



The full set

Image: Lego

One side of the box

Image: Lego

The other side of the box

Image: Lego

“Rawr, my creator never loved me and replaced me with a super cool hedgehog, aahhh”

Image: Lego

Building the Biolizard

Image: Lego

All it’s missing is the Space Colony Ark to attach the Biolizard to

Image: Lego