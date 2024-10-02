New Rugrats Movie Sounds Like Absolute Nightmare Fuel

A new report says that Paramount has greenlit a live-action/CGI hybrid adaption of the classic Nickelodeon cartoon Rugrats from the ‘90s. Are you ready for this horrible cinematic nightmare?

The original Rugrats animated series was created by Arlene Klasky, Gábor Csupó, and Paul Germain. It premiered in 1991 and quickly became one of the network’s most popular shows. Rugrats mainly focused on the adventures of a group of talking toddlers, led by Tommy Pickles. The series was a massive hit and led to multiple spin-offs, animated movies, video games, and other Rugrats merchandise. And now, Paramount is looking to bring the Rugrats back, but as CGI babies in a live-action movie.

Nickelodeon

On October 2, Deadline reported that it had heard from sources that Paramount had approved production on a Rugrats live-action / CG hybrid film. The movie is set to be directed by Pitch Perfect director Jason Moore. The screenplay was reportedly written by Mikey Day from Saturday Night Live and Streeter Seidell.

Deadline didn’t have any other details to report on the film, so we don’t know who might be part of the cast, what the film’s story will be, or when to expect the new movie. But I can tell you this confidently: I’m terrified of the concept and dread the day I have to see a trailer for this new Rugrats movie.

The idea of CG-generated cartoon babies interacting with real people sounds like a recipe for disaster. If the Rugrats look too real, it will be a nightmare. If the babies look too cartoonish, it will also be horrible. I fear there’s really no way to win beyond canceling this project and spending the budget on a handful of interesting, smaller movies that aren’t just trying to reheat leftover ideas and characters in a desperate attempt to make numbers go up. But it’s 2024 in Hollywood, so that ain’t happening. So get ready for some creepy CG babies when Rugrats arrives in theaters sometime in the future.

