New Tetris Collection Contains Over 15 Versions Of The Classic Game

Digital Eclipse has revealed the full collection of Tetris games included in its upcoming Tetris Forever collection and it’s an impressive list.

Announced in August, Tetris Forever isn’t just a collection of past Tetrisports. Not unlike other recent (and excellent) Digital Eclipse releases such as Atari 50and The Making of Karateka, the game will feature an “interactive timeline” that lets you play through each game in order of release, offering historical context and illuminating how the iconic block-dropping game evolved over 40 years. It also includes a recreated port of the very first version of Tetris developed in the early ‘80s by Alexey Pajitnov for the Soviet Union’s Electronika 60. It sounds like a perfect package for all you fellow Tetris sickos out there, and now we know all the games included in Tetris Forever.

Tetris Forever celebrates four decades of innovative puzzle gaming. Play rare releases and hear the ultimate making-of story from the people who lived it.https://t.co/w2mTZeklsm pic.twitter.com/8MeQQzLYln — Digital Eclipse (@DigitalEclipse) October 10, 2024

On October 10, Digital Eclipse released the full list of Tetris ports and spin-offs included in the collection. From that previously mentioned OG version of Tetris to the beloved Game Boy version to Hatris and Bombliss, it’s a remarkably large amount of Tetris history, all playable in one place.

Tetris Forever doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s planned to arrive later this year on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC.

Here’s the full list of games included in Tetris Forever:

Tetris – Originally released by Pajitnov in 1984 on the Electronika 60

Tetris – Originally released by Spectrum Holobyte in 1988 on the Apple II

Tetris – Originally released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1988 on the Famicom

Hatris – Originally released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1990 on the Famicom

Tetris 2 + Bombliss – Originally released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1990 on the Famicom

Hatris – Originally released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1991 on the Game Boy

Hatris – Originally released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1992 on the Nintendo Entertainment System

Super Tetris 2 + Bombliss – Originally released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1992 on the Super Famicom

Tetris Battle Gaiden – Originally released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1993 on the Super Famicom

Super Tetris 2 + Bombliss Genteiban – Originally released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1993 on the Super Famicom

Super Tetris 3 – Originally released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1994 on the Super Famicom

Super Bombliss – Originally released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1995 on the Game Boy

Super Bombliss – Originally released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1995 on the Super Famicom

Super Bombliss DX – Originally released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1998 on the Game Boy

Also included is Tetris Time Warp, a new game that is only available in this collection.Here’s how Digital Eclipse describes it:

Tetris Forever also features a brand-new game, Tetris Time Warp, developed by Digital Eclipse. This new take on the classic lets players “warp” through different eras of Tetris, experiencing a dynamic mix of graphics, play styles, and mechanics in real-time.