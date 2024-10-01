Now That You Have More Time, Catch Up On The Latest Assassin’s Creed For Cheap

Assassin’s Creed Shadows was supposed to be out next month. Ubisoft announced last week that the open-world RPG would be pushed to February 25 thanks to “soft” Star Wars Outlaws sales. The team says it will be using lessons learned to improve the game with those additional months, but what are you supposed to do with all the extra time on your hands? Have you considered playing the last one? Assassin’s Creed Mirage is super cheap for a limited time.

Mirage follows the life of Basim Ibn Ishaq, a supporting character who debuted in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and became an antagonist by the end. Even so, through some magical mumbo jumbo, Basim ends up alive in the game’s modern-day segments, and his plans are one of the major cliffhangers at the end of the game. Mirage was originally going to be an expansion for Valhalla, but after Ubisoft spun it out into its own game, Basim got to be the star of a mainline Assassin’s Creed title.

While the Assassin’s Creed series has turned into an open-world RPG series, Mirage is considered a “back to basics” for the franchise. In his review, Kotaku’s Zack Zwiezen described it as more akin to the “smaller, more stealth-focused adventures” of the early entries before Ubisoft made the pivot to bigger maps and longer run-times. So if you were worried about overwhelming yourself with two big, open-world Assassin’s Creed games in the span of four months, Mirage is a lot less to chew on than Shadows will likely be in February.

And if you own an Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S, it’s half off right now and will only run you $US24.99. The game is Smart Delivery compatible, which means if you buy it on one system you’ll get it on both. So if you’re still rocking an Xbox One and haven’t made the jump to Series X/S yet, you’ll have the game ready to go on the new console if you buy it down the line.

Before you go, be sure to check out our roundup of Assassin’s Creed Mirage tips to get you started.