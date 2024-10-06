NYT Connections Was So Easy Today We Almost Felt Useless, But We’re Here With Your Hints Anyway

Happy Sunday, gang! The weekend’s half-gone (or half-full, depending on how much you’re dreading Monday). We’ve got our Sunday mental workout ready for you, and then you can head off and get your gaming grind on. (We’ve got the new Assassin’s Creed teed up this weekend.)

Yes, your daily sweet 16 words are back and ready for your best grouping efforts. The popular Connections brainbuster from The New York Times has four groups of words with a shared theme or commonality, but they’re shuffled into random order for you to figure out. Remember to take your time—many words have multiple meanings, so think twice before you click.

Today’s words: SHED, CREAM, RETREAT, ABOUT, COTTAGE, LOGIN, HOME, SCRATCH, KNEAD, GOAT, LEAVE, STRING, FLEE, PURR, CONTACT, and WITHDRAW.

NYT Connections Yellow Group Hint

Photo: Justin Merriman/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Above is your visual hint for today’s yellow group. Maybe it’s right on the money for you? If you’re still scratching your head, well, hate to tell you, but yellow is the easiest group.

Need a verbal clue? Maybe you should put an egg in your shoe and get out of here. Or make like a tree and beat it. (Thanks, Biff.)

Tapping out? It’s pretty unlikely you would follow this group’s commands.

Today’s yellow group answer is Turn Tail and its words are FLEE, LEAVE, RETREAT, and WITHDRAW.

NYT Connections Blue Group Hint

Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images (Getty Images)

There’s your visual hint for today’s blue group. It might be your eureka! moment. (No, sorry, that was not a clue.) Or it might not have helped at all. Hey, we try.

Time for the verbal clue: Unless you’re a hermit or a Luddite, you visit at least a couple of these several times a day without leaving your chair, much less your house.

No? You must not rack up a lot of screen time. Which is admirable, sure, but it’s not going to help you here.

Today’s blue group answer is Pages On a Website and its words are ABOUT, CONTACT, HOME, and LOGIN.

NYT Connections Green Group Hint

Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images (Getty Images)

We’re going to go out on a limb and say this is a pretty powerful visual clue. Will it get you to the finish line? That’s the catch — you still have to find the right words.

Need the verbal clue too? This is another one where you probably won’t need all of the five lives Connections gives you, much less nine of them.

Give up? There aren’t many other four-legged friends who knead and purr, so we’re going to assume you were a whisker away from getting this one well before we gave you the clues.

Today’s green group answer is Things Cats Do and its words are KNEAD, PURR, SCRATCH, and SHED.

NYT Connections Purple Group Hint

Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images (Getty Images)

The purple group is the hardest one, so don’t kick yourself if this visual hint does not immediately take you to the promised land.

Here’s your verbal clue: You’re a whiz if you get this one on the first try, but Whiz doesn’t count.

Crying uncle? OK, that was a vague clue, especially since Whiz would come at the end of this missing-word group, not the beginning.

Today’s purple group answer is ___ Cheese and its words are COTTAGE, CREAM, GOAT, and STRING.

Have a great week, Connectioneers! See you next Saturday.