Our Faves From Tokyo Game Show, New Astro Bot Characters, And More Hot Takes

It’s the first week of October and the chill is setting in, but, don’t worry, our takes are still hot. This week, gathered our favorite games from Tokyo Game Show for you to peruse, suggested some characters that should get added in futureAstro Bot DLC, fell in love with Shogun Showdown (after hating it at first), and more.

We’ve also got hands-on looks at Spray Paint Simulator and Windblown for you to enjoy, so click through for some spicy opinions and hard-hitting takes. You don’t have to agree with us!

The 9 Best Games We Played At Tokyo Game Show 2024

Screenshot: Konami

Tokyo Game Show holds a very special place within the gaming industry. Not only has it historically been one of the most significant showcases for games and new hardware for nearly three decades, it’s also a fantastic space for developers based in Japan and across Asia to showcase their latest work. Along with Capcom’s massive presence at the show, Square-Enix, PlayStation, Konami, and Sega left a big impact on the show floor following the reveals of their latest games. Even as the gaming industry has evolved, TGS is still one of the most hotly anticipated events each year, affording an opportunity to see some stellar games coming down the pipeline. – Alessandro Fillari Read More

15 PlayStation Characters Missing From Astro Bot

Image: Sony

Astro Bot contains a lot of references to PlayStation games and hardware from the past few decades. And with over 150+ so-called “Cameo Bots” representing various PlayStation characters, like Nathan Drake from Uncharted or Ratchet from Ratchet and Clank, it might seem like every big Sony franchise and cult classic is represented. But that’s not the case. – Zack Zwiezen Read More

First I Hated Shogun Showdown, Then I Realized It’s Fantastic

Screenshot: Roboatino

My first mistake was rushing in. Shogun Showdown is a game about planning and patience. Things can go from bad to dead in just a few turns. Unless you take a step back and try to see the larger picture, it can feel like an overly simplistic and needlessly punishing experience. My first, brief sessions with Shogun Showdown spread over a few different nights felt like homework and I am increasingly feeling too old for that shit. But I stuck with it and eventually wrapped my head around its elegant mechanics. When Shogun Showdown finally clicks into place it’s excellent. – Ethan Gach Read More

Windblown Hands-On: Dead Cells Developer’s New 3D Roguelike Is Lightning-Fast Fun

Image: Motion Twin

I’ve never played Dead Cells, but I’ve heard about it from damn near every corner of the internet over the years. The revered roguelike and Metroidvania platformer is one of the runaway success stories of the late 2010s indie space, and it’s only continued to grow in status over the years thanks to the support that Motion Twin—and specifically Evil Empire, the studio it founded to continue Dead Cells’ development—have thrown its way. Naturally, the established pedigree made the announcement of the studio’s upcoming game, Windblown, an exciting prospect. – Moises Taveras Read More

Screenshot: North Star Video Games

At PAX West, Kotaku got the chance to preview a previously unannounced game which has now officially been revealed to the public as Spray Paint Simulator. If you have played (dozens of hours of) PowerWash Simulator like I have, then you’ll be right at home with Spray Paint Simulator. We got the chance to play 30 minutes of Spray Paint Simulator while interviewing the two-person development team at North Star Video Games who bring a combined 40 years of game development experience to the project. – Veerender Singh Jubbal Read More