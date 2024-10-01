Robert Englund Says He’s Too Old To Play Freddy Krueger Again

1984’s A Nightmare on Elm Street introduced the world to a new slasher icon: Freddy Krueger. The burned-up child murderer with a razor glove who hunts kids in their sleep to kill them was played by Robert Englund in eight films and a TV series. And while many might wish he would return to the role following 2010’s lackluster reboot, Englund says it ain’t happening.

In a new interview with Bloody Disgusting, the 77-year-old horror star was asked if he still had “one more” Nightmare on Elm Street movie in him. His answer was blunt but honest: “I don’t. I literally don’t.”

Englund went on to explain that he’s “too old” to be Freddy Krueger again in a live-action sequel. However, he did say he was open to doing a “gimmick” cameo of some kind and suggested a role he could play in a theoretical remake of Nightmare on Elm Street Part 3: Dream Warriors.

“I would love to be invited if they reboot Part 3, Dream Warriors, which I think is the most popular film of the franchise,” Englund told Bloody Disgusting.

“It would be fun to play one of the doctors. The great Priscilla Pointer, Amy Irving’s mother, was in that film. Maybe I could play her part as a male doctor that’s very cynical. A cameo wink to the audience that I don’t buy that there’s this dream demon that everybody’s having the same dream about. It’s in the tradition of remakes, especially with horror, to give an actor that’s been in the original a little cameo, so I think that would be fun.”

He also suggested that he could return to voice Freddy in a “high-end animated version” of A Nightmare on Elm Street, saying it would be “nice” to be asked to do that. However, he reiterated that he’s just too old to do play Freddy in a live-action movie again.

“I know I can’t do the fight scenes [for] more than one take now, one angle,” said Englund. “I just can’t be snapping my head or anything like that. I’m an old dog! Give me a break!”

.