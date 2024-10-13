Start Metaphor: ReFantazio Strong, Master Diablo IV’s New Vessel Of Hatred Expansion, And More Helpful Hints

With both the epic role-playing gameMetaphor: ReFantazio and Diablo IV’s Vessel of Hatred expansion having just released, we’ve got heaps of pointers to help you start off on the right foot in both. Also, players are getting their butts kicked by Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero’s Great Ape Vegeta, and we’ve got tips on that for you as well. These pointers and more are yours for the taking in the pages ahead.

6 Things I Wish I Knew Before Playing Diablo 4: Vessel Of Hatred

It’s time, once again, for The Wanderer to suit up and go dungeon crawling. This time, in the new Vessel of Hatred expansion for Diablo IV, you’re in pursuit of poor, tormented Neyrelle in the Hate-ridden lands of Nahantu. Much as I’d like to tell you that there’s a nice handy little pamphlet titled, “So, You Just Sent An Innocent One-Armed Girl Into The Heart Of A Jungle Full Of Demons,” I’m sorry to say it’s just not the case. – Justin Clark Read More

28 Things To Know Before Starting Metaphor: ReFantazio

Metaphor: ReFantazio, the new fantasy RPG from the minds behind Persona, is a pretty dense game. There are a lot of systems to keep track of, levels to grind, and time to manage as you travel through the world of Euchronia. It’s easy to get overwhelmed by all the things to do when actual in-game days pass when you so much as talk to someone. A lot of this will be familiar to Persona fans, but if Metaphor’s fantasy setting has drawn you in or you’re a veteran looking for some tips on what’s different, we have a big round-up of helpful tips to keep in mind as you jump into Atlus’ 70+ hour epic. Here are 28 things to know before you start Metaphor: ReFantazio. – Kenneth Shepard and Timothy Monbleau Read More

11 Baldur’s Gate 3 Mods To Give You New Ways To Play

Fans have been modding Larian Studios’ Dungeons & Dragons RPG Baldur’s Gate 3 for over a year now, but the developer added official mod support in the game’s seventh big patch. This means the BG3 mod scene should be able to alter the game more easily and with reliable tools, and players can install mods without worrying about them frying their computers and consoles. – Kenneth Shepard Read More

2024’s Most Slept-On RPG Is A Steal Right Now On PC and PlayStation

Fans of role-playing games have been eating well in 2024. There’ve been big hitters like Persona 3 Reload, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Dragon’s Dogma 2, and the fantastic Metaphor: ReFantazio. Combined, they offer hundreds of hours of incredible gaming. So how about I just throw another massive RPG on the pile for you to play that you probably missed? Granblue Fantasy: Relink, which released way back in February, is a fantastic action RPG set in a gorgeous world that’s definitely worth experiencing, especially since it’s 40 percent off on PC and PlayStation until October 23. – Willa Rowe Read More

Street Fighter 6 Has Added The Coolest New Feature, And Not Enough People Know About It

There is already plenty to love in Street Fighter 6, with the insane crossover DLC characters currently the most recognized. Something else the fighting game especially excels at is providing you with tools to improve, via Modern Controls and the extensive Training Mode. The latest update has made this even better, with the much-desired addition of Replay Review—match replays where you can jump in and take control of a character at any time you like. – Samuel Moreno Read More

DOOM Eternal Leads A Hell Of A Strong Lineup Of Free Prime Gaming Titles This Month

It’s a new month, which means it’s time for another drop of free games via Amazon’s Prime Gaming subscription. In case you don’t know—and who could blame you—being an Amazon Prime subscriber neets you a whole bunch of benefits beyond two-day shipping and Prime TV. For example, you also get benefits on Twitch like exclusive emotes and a free subscription to give to your favorite streamer, as well as free games that release in waves every month across a variety of PC storefronts. Prime Gaming is probably the most innocuous games subscription service of the bunch, but it also packs some of the best offers if you’re privy to it, and this month is no slouch. – Moises Taveras Read More

Desperately Need More Stardew Valley? Try Stardew Valley Expanded

Like most human beings, I have spent countless hundreds of hours playing Stardew Valley across multiple systems. It’s a joyfully engaging game, with one of the most satisfying progression loops, and all while being so very charming. But there comes a time when you need more. You’ve grown every crop, married every eligible bachelor or bachelorette, and raised a barnyard of animals. What then? Mods! Step in, Stardew Valley Expanded. – Brandon Morgan Read More

Final Fantasy XIV Enters Spooky Season With Black Cats And Ghosties

It’s October, which means the season of spooks has arrived! You’re probably already seeing all kinds of creepy creatures, from black cats to ghosts, in your everyday life, and why should video games be any different? Thank goodness they’re not, especially if you’re a Final Fantasy XIV player. Square Enix’s MMO offers the Black Coeurl (a black cat) and Mama Automaton (basically a ghost) for players to acquire when joining in the scary festivities. – Simon Estey Read More

Struggling With Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero’s Great Ape Vegeta? We’ve Got You

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero is a lovingly crafted tribute to the iconic franchise, its myriad of characters, and exciting attacks whose names need to be shouted. It’s a tribute so accurate that seemingly every player has been quickly stumped by Great Ape Vegeta, the most threatening villain during the series’ Saiyan Saga. It’s quite a wake-up call when the first boss-like fight in the game has you questioning how difficult things are going to get. But it can be done. – Samuel Moreno Read More