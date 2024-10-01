Steven Spielberg ‘Loves Call Of Duty’ But Only Plays With Keyboard And Mouse

Steven Spielberg’s son says that his famous father is a big Call of Duty fan. But don’t expect to see him playing online, as the Indiana Jones director only plays the campaign. And he’s a PC gamer, preferring a mouse and keyboard over a controller.

In a new MinnMax interview with Spielberg’s son, Max Spielberg, about his upcoming game Lynked: Banner of the Spark, the topic of having a famous father came up. While Max has gone on to have his own successful career in the video game industry, working on titles like Assassin’s Creed Unity and Battlefield 1, it’s impossible to completely escape his father’s shadow. However, as he told MinnMax, it was actually Steven Spielberg and his love of video games that got Max interested in the medium and the industry.

“He loves gaming. He’s the one that got me into it. He plays games. He’s a big PC gamer and so that’s kind of our bonding point as well,” explained Max. “He’s like, ‘Hey what’s good’, ‘What are the new [shooters?]’, ‘Which Call of Duty should I be playing?’ You know, like ‘Just send me a list of the top five shooters and I’ll get ‘em downloaded and we can play them together when you come over to the house.’”

When MinnMax’s Ben Hanson was surprised to learn Spielberg was a big CoD fan, Max clarified that he only plays the story-based campaigns found in most entries of the yearly FPS series.

“He loves Call of Duty. He plays the campaign,” said Max.

MinnMax

Interestingly, Max explained that his father, who loves story-focused games, never learned how to play games using a controller and is more comfortable using a keyboard and mouse. However, he apparently plays a lot of mobile games like Golf Clash.

“He’s big into story games and I’m always trying to get him to play Uncharted, I’m like it’s Indiana Jones, you’d appreciate this. And he’s like ‘I can’t do controllers. I can only do keyboard and mouse.’”

As mentioned in the MinnMax interview, Max’s father doesn’t come up much at work as people are usually professional and not looking dig for info or stories. But Max Spielberg has shown his upcoming game, Lynked: Banner of the Spark, to his dad for feedback. His father said that the co-op hack-and-slash game that also features town-building and roguelike elements looks great. And while Max’s father doesn’t usually come up during development, Lynked’s art director Eric Kozlowsky pointed out, “You can’t help but feel like [your] doing something right” when Steven Spielberg likes your artwork or designs.

Lynked: Banner of the Spark arrives on Steam via early access on October 22.

.