The 11 Best Weapons In Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, And Where To Find Them

In Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, you can use just about anything as a weapon. Because of this, a lot of the objects you can wield are joke items, there for the goofs, and don’t offer any true value. But amongst what you can pick up, there are a handful of weapons that stand out from the bunch.

We’ve picked out our top 11 weapons you’ll want to seek out while hunting psychos and zombies in the Willamette Parkview Mall.

Click Next to see the items you’ll want to grab.

Metal Pipe

Screenshot: Capcom / Kotaku

Finding a Metal Pipe shouldn’t be too hard, because large portions of the mall are still under construction, even 20 years later. If you want to be certain, they can be commonly found in the elevator room that takes you to the security center. During the day, you can easily one-shot a zombie using the Metal Pipe.

Sledge Hammer



Screenshot: Capcom / Kotaku

Knowing why the Sledge Hammer is the ideal zombie-killing weapon shouldn’t take too much explaining. Especially if you’ve ever hit a zombie around the head with your own sledge hammer. Across the board, it does significant damage to zombies and humans alike. Plus, it has two attacks, one focusing on a single target and the other great for crowd control.

Shotgun



Screenshot: Capcom / Kotaku

Shotguns and zombies go together like peanut butter and jelly. There are a couple of spots where you can be sure to find the gun: One will spawn next to the mall’s entrance at the beginning of the game, or you can visit the Huntin’ Shack in the North Plaza.

Chainsaw



Screenshot: Capcom / Kotaku

The Chainsaw is another great weapon to use. It’s great for clearing out hordes of zombies, and inflicts a lot of damage across the board. The only downside is that you can’t keep it in your inventory, so make sure not to leave it behind when switching between items. You can always find a chainsaw if you visit McHandy’s Hardware in the Al Fresca Plaza.

The Queen



Screenshot: Capcom / Kotaku

Not her late majesty of the United Kingdom, who during her life was a formidable weapon against zombies, but rather a special zombie variant. You’ll be able to easily spot her by looking for the zombie in the crowd who is ignoring you and looking at the sky. After you kill them, the Queen will be exposed, and you’ll be able to catch her. And now she’s a weapon. Whenever you throw the Queen at a horde of zombies, it’ll immediately kill them all.

Baseball Bat



Screenshot: Capcom / Kotaku

Baseball bats are great because they’re the ideal weapon in almost every situation. (The same is true in Dead Rising—Ed) They don’t do too much damage, but inflict just enough to be useful, while sporting a decent lifespan. You won’t have to worry about it breaking down immediately. Baseball bats can be commonly found throughout the mall, especially in sporting goods stores, so you shouldn’t have too much trouble hunting one down.

Machete



Screenshot: Capcom / Kotaku

The only way to get the Machete is by killing Cliff in Crislip’s Home Saloon. After he dies, you can farm this weapon (head off through a loading screen, then return, and it’ll have respawned where he died) and have as many as you’d like. This will hit nearly all zombies, and inflict as much damage at night. Plus, this weapon is excellent against other humans.

Pistol



Screenshot: Capcom / Kotaku

You can never go wrong with a Pistol whenever you need to kill a few zombies, and makes a good option for ranged fights. If you’re having trouble finding a pistol, you can always get one from the zombie cops by heading to the park plaza in Paradise Plaza.

Katana



Screenshot: Capcom / Kotaku

The Katana is a faster, weaker version of the Machete. Even though it’s not as strong, it still excels in almost every situation. You’ll be able to find Katana at Ripper’s Blades in the North Plaza, and Ned’s Knicknackery in the entrance plaza.

Two By Four



Screenshot: Capcom / Kotaku

The two by four is reliable. When in doubt, look for a simple piece of wood and go crazy with it. Just like the bat, it’s a good starter weapon that inflicts a decent amount of damage. You can always find one in the North Plaza construction zone and McHandy’s Hardware in the Al Fresca Plaza.

Honorable mention – Mannequin



Screenshot: Capcom / Kotaku

At face value, the Mannequin may seem like another joke item. But believe it or not, it’s actually a solid weapon. You can use the full body and throw it at a zombie, which will cause it to break up into multiple pieces. After this, the hand can be used to clog zombies’ mouths, and the torso is still surprisingly strong.

There are some of the best weapons to use when trying to survive Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster’s zombie outbreak. Hopefully, this will help you get the upper hand while uncovering the truth about what happened in this mall. And if not, make sure to check out our top tips for getting started.

.