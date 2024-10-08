The 14-Year Wait Is Over: Red Dead Redemption Finally Hits PC Later This Month

Over a decade after it first landed on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, Red Dead Redemption is finally going to be available to play on PC. Rockstar Games announced the hit open-world Western will arrive at the end of October alongside its zombie apocalypse add-on, Undead Nightmare.

Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare come to PC on October 29, letting millions of new players experience John Marston’s troubled journey through America’s declining frontier in the early part of the 20th century. Made in collaboration with Double Eleven, the port features a range of PC-specific features including:

native 4K resolution

up to 144hz refresh on compatible hardware

monitor support for both Ultrawide (21:9) and Super Ultrawide (32:9)

HDR10 support, and full keyboard and mouse functionality.

support for NVIDIA DLSS 3.7 and AMD FSR 3.0 upscaling technologies

NVIDIA DLSS Frame Generation, adjustable draw distances, shadow quality settings, and more.

Red Dead Redemption on PC comes over a year after a “recent-gen” port came to PS4 and Switch. It felt a bit barebones for the high asking price at the time, but a later patch added a much requested 60fps mode for the game when running on PS5. It’s also available on Xbox Series X/S through backwards compatibility and with various enhancements from the newer hardware.

In the months prior to today’s official announcement, fans have been poring over one leak after another that suggested Rockstar was preparing to bring the 2010 blockbuster to Steam. It’s still not clear why it took this long, but better late than never. Now if only Rockstar brought Red Dead Revolver to PC as well, players could mod the entire Red Dead trilogy to their hearts’ content. In the meantime, I can’t wait for Marston to hop aboard the Thomas the Tank Engine express.