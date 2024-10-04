The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood DIY Tarot Deck Looks Just As Good As You Hoped

October is here and with it brings the sudden urge to revel in all things spooky. Thankfully, 2023’s deck-building visual novel The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood exists. The indie is an exceptional story about a coven of witches on the precipice of their own demise and is filled with beautiful character designs and excellent rating. But the real star of The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood is its create-your-own-tarot mechanic that uses an MS Paint-like design space with which to customize your unique mystique deck. Playing the game single-handedly made me interested in buying a tarot deck, but what I really wanted was to make my own just like I did in the game. Well now you can do just that!

Developer Deconstructeam announced the new piece of merch on October 3 on the studio’s X (formerly Twitter) account and it looks amazing. Just like in the game, the The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood DIY Tarot Card Set will let you customize your own deck by combining card backgrounds and decorative items. Each set features20 cards (including the titular Cosmic Wheel) with art directly from the in-game deck as well as 34 sticker sheets. In addition to art, the sticker sheets include a word bank with which you can choose unique names for your cards.

The deck itself isn’t the only cool thing you get, the box is also a nice piece of ephemera to add to your altar. It is designed as a spell book and the interior includes the spell you use to summon the demon Abramar at the beginning of the game. If you want to pick up the set, it’s available for pre-order right now for the low-price of $US20, which feels like a steal. Deconstructeam notes in the announcement that there is no limit on how many units will be produced during the pre-order phase but that after this point only a limited number will be produced for purchasing later. The set will ship in February 2025.

Now click through to see some glamor shots of how good the tarot set looks.

.

Crafters are gonna love this

Image: Devolver Digital

What’s the worst that can happen if you recite the spell to summon a demon?

Image: Devolver Digital

Pick a card, any card!

Image: Devolver Digital

Even more beautiful card backgrounds

Image: Devolver Digital

Hey, I remember these guys!

Image: Devolver Digital

Just like in the game, it will take me hours to decide on a card’s design

Image: Devolver Digital

Wow, that’s a lot of sticker options

Image: Devolver Digital

Hopefully using these cards won’t accidently change the future

Image: Devolver Digital