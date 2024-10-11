The Entire Tomb Raider Franchise Is On Deep Discount Right Now

Netflix just dropped its Tomb Raider animated series, The Legend of Lara Croft, for everyone to enjoy. If you’ve already marathoned all eight episodes of the show and are craving more treasure hunting goodness, then good news, there are a lot of Tomb Raider games to play. Even better news, the entire franchise is on sale across all platforms until October 24.

The best deal you’ll want to take advantage of if you play on PC, Xbox, or PlayStation is for the Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy, which combines 2013’s Tomb Raider and its sequels, Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider. Taking influence from Sony’s Uncharted series (itself inspired by the early Tomb Raider games) and adding survival elements, these three titles helped reinvent Lara Croft’s adventures for a more modern audience. The trilogy turned Lara into not only a skilled treasure hunter but also a tough survivor who has seen a lot of shit, as the very first game, which strands Lara on an island full of mercenaries, makes abundantly clear. All three games are extremely solid adventures that blend compelling combat and delightful puzzle solving, but for my money the best of the three is 2015’s Rise. At $US14.99 (or $US11.98 on Steam), however, you can play the entire trilogy for a bargain. Also of note is that The Legend of Lara Croft actually picks up after the events of these games, so if you want to know more about the show’s version of Lara, this trilogy will fill you in.

Netflix

Nintendo Switch users won’t be able to take advantage of that deal, but that doesn’t mean they can’t get in on the Tomb Raider fun. The first three games in the original series are available on sale in their remastered release for $US14.99. These games are classics for a reason and still hold up thanks to their charming pulp stories and satisfying gameplay. If you’ve never played Tomb Raider II, you are in for a real treat.

Finally, Xbox and PC players can take advantage of one more deal unique to them by grabbing 2008’s Tomb Raider: Underworld for $US2.99 or $US0.98, respectively, on their platform of choice. Sandwiched in between the classic era and the most recent reboot trilogy, Underworld has largely gone under the radar in recent years despite being a great take on Lara Croft that can hold its own alongside some of her most famous adventures. At such a low price, you don’t have a good reason not to try it out.

