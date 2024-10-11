The Wolf Among Us And Other Great Telltale Games Are On Sale Right Now

Throughout the 2010s one of the most interesting developers around was Telltale Games, the developer behind a number of exceptional narrative-driven adventures set in the worlds of popular franchises. The team was most known for its Walking Dead series, generally considered an emotional masterpiece. Telltale still exists today (at least in name), and now you can get much of its catalog—with a few major exceptions—on deep discount during a new Steam sale running until October 17.

Of all the titles currently on sale, the one I’d recommend most is The Wolf Among Us. The episodic 2013 series takes place in the world of writer Bill Willingham’s Fables comic, which stars a roster of classic fairytale characters transplanted into modern-day New York where they form a small community amongst the bustling metropolis. You take on the role of Bigby Wolf, the big bad wolf of Red Riding Hood fame, who acts as the sheriff of the enclave. When a murder rocks the community and threatens to uncover some of the dark secrets of its residents, Bigby is tasked with solving the case. The unique and complex versions of familiar fairytale characters make for a compelling cast of suspects to interview, and Telltale’s narrative-heavy gameplay compliments the detective story perfectly, making you feel invested in the investigation. It’s a fantastic example of Telltale’s storytelling skills, and there’s even a sequel currently in development so it’s the perfect time to familiarize yourself with this world

Image: Telltale

Of course, there are plenty more titles you can grab at a discount. Here’s a more extensive list of deals to take advantage of.

The Wolf Among Us – $US7.49 (was $US14.99)

$US7.49 (was $US14.99) The Expanse: A Telltale Series – $US12.49 (was $US24.99)

$US12.49 (was $US24.99) Telltale Batman Shadows Edition – $US14.98 (was $US39.96)

$US14.98 (was $US39.96) Wallace and Gromit’s Grand Adventures – $US2.99 (was $US14.99)

$US2.99 (was $US14.99) Tales of Monkey Island Complete Pack – $US2.99 (was $US14.99)

You might notice that The Walking Dead isn’t on this list. Well, that’s because it isn’t on sale. Neither is Tales from the Borderlands. So if those were the two Telltale games you were hoping to get a deal on, then tough luck. The Walking Dead does go on sale fairly often though, so keep it on your wishlist and keep an eye out.

