These Are The 12 Best Side Characters From The Legend Of Zelda Series

In the Legend of Zelda series, everyone knows the Hero of Hyrule Link, Princess Zelda, and the Demon King Ganondorf. The series has spanned over two dozen games and five timelines, but because the series is jumping between its codified continuities, the three Triforce bearers are some of the only constants throughout most of the games. So what about all the weirdos and allies Link meets on all his different journeys and in all his different forms? Most of them only last for one game, but even as fans have left them behind with each new entry, they’ve left a lasting impression. Here are some of our favorite Zelda side characters from over the years.

Anju and Kafei (The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask)

Image: Nintendo

Anju and Kafei are so beloved because of how involved the player must be in their lives throughout Majora’s Mask. The couple was meant to be married before Kafei disappeared, after being turned into a child by the mischievous Skull Kid. You spend entire in-game days trying to bridge the gap between the two lovebirds while one is too embarrassed to be seen in his cursed form. This includes delivering messages between them, helping them rebuild a bridge, and leaving them with hope that the curse can be lifted. Through all your efforts, the two are reunited and the credits imply that the curse has been broken and Kafei has returned to his adult form. Sadly, we never actually see him as an adult, as their wedding is shown from Kafei’s first-person perspective, but he seems to be much taller. Link’s an excellent wingman.

Midna (The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess)



Image: Nintendo

Midna, the titular Twilight Princess, had some big shoes to fill as Link’s traveling companion after games like Ocarina of Time had solidified Navi as one of the most recognizable side characters in the series. At first, she is a sassy, demanding character who mostly accompanies Link as a means to accomplish her own goals. While she’s a manipulative opportunist for much of the early game, as Midna and Link grow closer throughout their journey, she’s unable to keep the facade up. Midna has a duty to herself and her people, but finds room in her heart for someone she originally viewed as just a tool to get her way. The gradual softening of her thorny exterior makes her one of the most rewarding characters to see through to the end.

King of Red Lions (The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker)

Image: Nintendo

Mida and Navi are great, but easily Link’s best traveling companion over the years is the King of Red Lions. The dragon-like talking ship is intimately intertwined with every moment you spend in Wind Waker’s flooded version of Hyrule. He gets you where you need to go, provides meaningful commentary and perspective, and is a constant shoulder to lean on during the darkest times. His friendship with Link is the heart and soul of Wind Waker, but it grows into so much more, as it’s revealed that he is actually the long-lost king of Hyrule. He has watched his kingdom fall throughout Wind Waker, and though he’s haunted by its past, he does all he can,to help guide it to a better future. As an ally to Link, he is without peer. As a symbol of the cyclical nature of Zelda series seeking to free its heroes from the lives they’ve been forced to relive, he is a memorable figurehead within the franchise.

Groose (The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword)

Image: Nintendo

Link’s rival in the Wii’s Skyward Sword is a delight. He gives big “dumb jock” energy in the game’s early hours, seemingly out of jealousy that Zelda fancies our hero more than him. But watching him go from a bully to a hero himself is one of the highlights of the divisive, motion-control-driven game. He’s a source of drama, levity, and humor, but he also has a lot of heart to go along with it. Groose makes a meh game better.

The Champions (The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild)

Image: Nintendo

Every time you learn about the Champions in Breath of the Wild, it feels like a gut punch. These memorable heroes are all gone by the time you get to know them, and each of them had their own hopes, dreams, and responsibilities as they fought to protect Hyrule from Calamity Ganon’s destruction. Every memory you find in Breath of the Wild is tinged with melancholy as you see the gusto and vigor the Champions had in their hearts as they prepared to fight the Calamity just for them be stomped out in its wake.

Breath of the Wild is full of tragedy, but just because the Champions were defeated doesn’t mean their wishes have been completely wiped away. Link takes pieces of them with him when he remembers their time together and when he uses one of their abilities to defeat Calamity Ganon. Their hopes live on in the people still here, and by the end of Breath of the Wild, it’s thanks to them that the day is won.

Beedle (Various)

Image: Nintendo / Game Rant

Nintendo has etched Beedle’s voice into the minds of millions. The recurring shopkeeper who first debuted in The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker has appeared in several games over the past 20 years, and his exuberant and expressive sound bites have been a backdrop of so many rupee transactions that they’ve taken on a memetic life of their own. Who among us doesn’t still hear his excited “thank you!” in their head from time to time? Beedle has persisted throughout the years, and is even a shopkeeper in Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. As a traveling salesman, he’s seen some shit now, and his hollerin’ has only gotten louder.

Tingle (Various)

Image: Nintendo

Speaking of flamboyant recurring characters, Tingle hasn’t been around lately, and I’m torn on whether that’s a relief or a shame. The Zelda series’ most recognizable little freak started out as a map salesman in Majora’s Mask, then went on to be one of the few characters that persists through multiple games. He’s known for his excited, obnoxious behavior, nickel-and-diming Link at every turn, and for the way Nintendo keeps putting him in games even though no one really likes him.

This little king got his own spin-off series during the DS era, though the games never made their way to the States. Honestly, kudos to him for sticking around even when people were mad about him. I have to give flowers for persistence. Though his appearances have been fewer and farther between as years have gone on, he’s still a mainstay of the extended Zelda universe in things like Super Smash Bros.

Navi (The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time)

Image: Nintendo

Like Tingle, whether or not someone thinks Navi is annoying or a staple of the Zelda franchise depends on who you ask. The fairy is Link’s traveling companion in Ocarina of Time, and her catchphrase “Hey, listen!” is embedded in gaming culture—someone you know has that as their text tone on their phone, while others would probably roll their eyes if they heard it. As her name implies, Navi is your navigator, your right hand, your blabbermouth friend you wish you could mute. But she’s also a trailblazer for characters like her throughout the series and one of the most memorable companion characters in all of video games.

The Great Fairies (The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild)

Image: Nintendo

The Great Fairies have appeared in multiple Zelda games, but their depiction in Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom is one of my favorites. The giant women in flashy hair and makeup that would make anyone competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race jealous are fun, flirty, and always willing to lend a helping hand— if you help them first. Most design iterations of the Great Fairies have been a bit more reserved, which is why the Breath of the Wild versions are a delightful return to the maximalist look of Ocarina of Time’s fairies. Don’t give me generic fairies who will heal me up. Give me drag queen-looking mothers who are here to slay the pain away.

Impa (Various)

Image: Nintendo

Of all the recurring characters in the Zelda series, Impa is likely the one who has gone through the most wildly different interpretations since her debut in the original game. She’s been a non-combatant elder and a ninja-like bodyguard, but every time she and Link meet she is a source of wisdom and direction. Depending on when you jumped into the franchise, the name “Impa” might conjure a different image in your mind. I still remember her most vividly as the Sage of Shadow in Ocarina of Time, but it’s not lost on me that many will know her as an elder in Breath of the Wild’s Kakariko Village. But no matter which version of her you remember most, her presence as a guiding hand transcends timeline and appearance.

Error (Zelda II: The Adventure of Link)

Image: Nintendo

Error is a man of few words. When you meet him in Zelda II, all he tells you is that his name is “Error.” This leads me to believe his parents might not have been thrilled about him and decided to name him a synonym for “mistake” or “accident.” But if you talk to another man in Mido Town, he’ll tell you that Error might have some information for you on a palace you can go to. Then if you talk to him again he’ll tell you about a tunnel that leads you to a whole new area you might not have found in the game. Thanks, Error! That was very helpful.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom launched on Switch last month and casts Zelda as the main character this time around. Perhaps some of the people she meets along the way will make their way onto this list in the future.