This Road Trip RPG Looks Awesome

Keep Driving is a newly revealed indie game that looks to provide a chill RPG experience about driving across the country in the early 2000s in your beat-up and crappy first car. And I’m here for it.

I love a good road trip. I have fond memories of driving to far-off cities for boring life events. Even if the destination wasn’t great, the journey usually was, and I always love it when a game lets me hit the highway and simulate a long road trip, complete with stopping at gas stations, listening to music, and dealing with minor problems like storms, traffic, and dark country roads. So I’m very excited to play the recently announced Keep Driving.

Here’s the trailer, which looks rad, has a great song in it, and shows off the game’s gorgeous pixel art style.

According to the game’s Steam page, Keep Driving will feature a procedurally generated world to explore, a focus on analog devices, turn-based “combat” to solve road-based situations, and multiple endings that can be reached after driving around for one to four hours.

Here’s how the people behind this upcoming retro-themed road trip simulator describe the game in the description for the trailer found on YouTube:

It’s the early 2000’s, and you’ve just bought your first car. A long, slow summer lies ahead. Hearing about a festival on the other side of the country, you fire up your engine, plot a course on your map, and hit the road. How, if you get there at all, is up to you. Keep Driving is a management RPG about slowly making your way through a procedurally generated pixel art open world. Pick up hitchhikers with their own personalities and stories; upgrade, customize and repair your car. Solve challenges on the road using a unique turn-based ‘combat’ system, using your own skills and whatever’s lying around in the glovebox to make it through.

No release date for Keep Driving has been announced but you can wishlist it on Steam now.