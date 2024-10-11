Three More Tomb Raider Games Are Getting Remasters In 2025, Including The Most Divisive One

Following a year after the Tomb Raider I-III Remastered collection, three additional Lara Croft games are getting updated with visual upgrades and new features. Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered arrives in February 2025 for $US30.

The collection consists of 1999’s Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation for the original PlayStation, 2000’s Tomb Raider: Chronicles, and 2003’s Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness for the PS2. The remastered versions will be on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, and include a range of improvements like:

Ability to toggle between classic and modern graphics on the fly

The option of modern controls or original tank-style movement

Photo Mode with poses

Quality-of-life features like boss health bars

Trophies and achievements on the relevant platforms

While fans of the franchise and players who enjoyed this year’s remastered trilogy will no doubt be glad to see all three follow-ups get modern updates (some thought it was too barebones), Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness will be a particularly interesting case. The game’s development was notoriously difficult, with plenty of delays and lots of cut content.

The game was praised for its story but slammed for the number of bugs and how poorly it controlled. Here’s how Hades 2 designer and writer Greg Kasavin, who was writing for GameSpot at the time, described the experience: “The actual gameplay of Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness often isn’t fun at all, but instead can be frustrating, difficult, and tedious.”

It was the last Tomb Raider Core Design ended up making before Crystal Dynamics took over. Purging the bugs and fixing the controls and camera issues could go a long way to making it one of the better games in the franchise. We’ll find out when the new collection arrives on February 14.

