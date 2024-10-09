Throne And Liberty Isn’t All Hitting Stuff, There’s Relaxing Fishing Too

Fishing has long been a staple of MMOs, allowing players to enjoy relaxing recreation without worrying about high-level monsters stomping them into the dust. Of course, if you’re not mindful of your surroundings, that may still happen, but we digress. Throne and Liberty, however, takes the hobby far more seriously—it doesn’t immediately dump gathering and job mechanics on you, but instead forces you to level, work through the storyline, and put a little time and effort into the MMO before fishing even unlocks.

The fish you catch in Throne and Liberty make the base for delicious meals that provide unique buffs, pairing well with the game’s cooking mechanics. It’s a path you’d do well to consider if you want to tackle end-game content. Here’s how fishing works in Throne and Liberty.

How to unlock fishing in Throne and Liberty

Screenshot: NCSoft / Kotaku

You won’t unlock fishing in Throne and Liberty until you reach Chapter 3, at around level 12. At this point in the MMO, you’ll still be working on quests in and around Kastleton, conveniently where the fishing mechanic unlocks.

There, you’ll meet Adventurer Pro Percy—a penguin-like Amitoi—who explains the game’s Amitoi Expedition mechanics, which allow you to send your companions out on time-gated quests that reward you with resources. But after your first of these, Adventures of the Expedition, Pro Percy rewards you with a Bamboo Fishing Rod.

Screenshot: NCSoft / Kotaku

Thus begins your journey into the game’s fishing mechanics via Appendix: The Romance of Fishing.

How to fish

Screenshot: NCSoft / Kotaku

Once you have your Bamboo Fishing Rod, right-click the item in your inventory to automatically equip it to your tool slot. You’ll note a new icon above your spell bar on the right side, next to the tent icon. It’s a fishing rod, and it allows you to draw your tool in preparation. Select this tool icon to prep your line once you’re next to a body of water.

With your fishing rod equipped and held at the ready, you can cast your line using ‘F’ when next to a body of water. Once you have a bite on your line, an on-screen prompt will appear that you’ll want to hit promptly; otherwise, you risk the fish swimming free. Once you hit the prompt, the fish will fight. You need to hit ‘A’ or ‘D’ in the opposite direction to wrangle the fishing rod and pull your catch to shore. Be careful not to drain your stamina bar.

But unfortunately, you can’t cast a dry line. You require bait if you want to fish in Throne and Liberty!

How to get bait in Throne and Liberty

Screenshot: NCSoft / Kotaku

Throne and Liberty won’t allow you to fish unless you successfully equip bait to your fishing rod. But to acquire bait, be prepared to jump through a few hoops. There are currently four types of bait in the game:

Paste Bait

Bait Warm

Fish Fillet Bait

Shrimp Bait

You’ll primarily purchase bait from the Contract Coin Merchant, found in most major settlements near the market in the town center. There, a box of 50 bait costs 30 Contract Coins. But there’s an additional catch, as you can only buy one box daily.

Otherwise, you must work for it, or buy bait via the in-game microtransaction store using 15 Ornate Coins, the game’s premium currency.

If you don’t mind grinding out monster kills, you can acquire Shrimp Bait by slaying level 30-40 monsters, including:

Hermit Lobster

Hermit Crab

Chestacean

Large Stone Crab

Sea Crab

Fishing in Throne and Liberty requires patience and practice, but alongside cooking exquisite meals to buff your character and party, the mini-game rewards you with Sollant, Trait Unlockstones, and key resources. It’s a worthwhile endeavor, especially if you want to focus on leveling and delving into the game’s unique class system!

