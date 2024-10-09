Two Classic PlayStation Horror Games Are Coming To PS Plus This Month

For a long time now, fans have been yelling at Capcom to make a new Dino Crisis. And well, Capcom hasn’t done that yet. But we are getting the original Dino Crisis on PS4 and PS5 as part of the next round of PlayStation Plus classics. Plus, Dead Island 2, Ghost Busters, Gris, and more.

On October 9, PlayStation officially announced the next round of PS Plus Extra and Premium games that will be added to the service’s game catalog. These new games will be available starting on October 15.

It’s weird to think the biggest news out of this list of new PS Plus games is a 24-year-old PS1 game, but yeah, it’s exciting that Dino Crisis will soon be playable on modern consoles with some quality-of-life improvements and trophies. It might not be the big-budget remake many fans have been dreaming of, but it’s at least a sign that, yes, Capcom remembers Dino Crisis exists. That’s something!

Forbidden Siren / Sony

And another PlayStation survival horror classic, Siren, is also coming to PS Plus later this month. While it might not be as famous as Dino Crisis, the PS2 game is a fan favorite and was directed by the person behind the original Silent Hill, Keiichiro Toyama.

Anyway, here’s the full list of games being added to PS Plus and its various tiers on October 15:

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium

Overpass 2 | PS5

Return to Monkey Island | PS5

Dead Island 2 | PS4, PS5

Two Point Campus | PS4, PS5

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me | PS4, PS5

Gris | PS4, PS5

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed | PS4, PS5

Firefighting Simulator The Squad | PS4, PS5

Tour de France 2023 | PS4, PS5

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands | PS4

PlayStation Plus Premium Only

The Last Clockwinder | PS VR2

Dino Crisis | PS4, PS5

Siren | PS4, PS5

R-Type Dimensions EX | PS4

Remember, to access, download, and play these games you’ll need to be an active PS Plus Extra or Premium tier subscriber. And if your subscription runs out in the future, you’ll no longer be able to play these games.

