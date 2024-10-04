Ubisoft Begins The Long, Painful Road Toward Fixing Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws is in a bit of a pickle. Ubisoft’s model of making games that are too big to fail means the severe flaws in its seemingly guaranteed hit combining the open-world scope and mechanics the developer has made its bread and butter in recent years with Star Wars have left the publisher in trouble. Following recent pledges to start making some significant improvements to the game, the first of the promised patches has arrived, and addresses two of the game’s weakest aspects: the crappy speeder, and the dreadful stealth.

Ubisoft is not having a great time of it, of late. The publicly owned publisher makes projects on such a massive scale that anything short of blockbuster success means failure, and given the (relatively) disappointing sales of Star Wars Outlaws, and the subsequent delay of Assassin’s Creed Shadows to March of next year, the company’s share price has hit a ten-year low.

And when you’re owned by shareholders and beholden to impossible targets of permanent growth, that’s the sort of thing that gets you headlines like, “Ubisoft faces questions over its future.” Which, given the crappy masterpiece that is Outlaws has sold a million copies, shows you just what a fucked up situation we’re all in.

Called “Title Update 2,” for some reason, the new patch promises to finally address the utterly broken AI detection when stealthing in the game. (This game has been out over a month, and it’s bewildering that something so important has taken so long, not least because Ubisoft gets this feature so right in its AssCreed series.) The patch notes say,

Tweaked the overall stealth experience by adjusting AI detection, the number of NPCs and their positioning, patrol pathing, camera detection and highlighting environmental opportunities to reduce player friction

If you’ve not played the game, you could easily interpret this as a difficulty nerf. But those who are more familiar with Outlaws will most likely release a breath they’ve held in since the end of August. Being spotted through walls, hills, and so on and then that impossible sighting causing an entire camp to telepathically spring into simultaneous laser-honed attacks is not so much a difficulty issue, as a fun issue.

The other big change is that the speeder will fling you off less often, like perhaps not when you drive within eyesight of a pebble. The unwieldy bikes have been too fast to control in busy areas, while too slow to be a satisfying means of long-distance travel, and buck you off like a furious bull every time you go anywhere. So this getting addressed is quite the relief.

Also among the “notable changes” listed in the notes are two game-breaking bugs that absolutely fucked me over. One is getting stuck in the hyperjump to Kijimi—Kay would start talking, cut herself off, and then it would enter a silent infinite hyperjump sequence. The second is fixing an issue where you couldn’t take off from the planet after finishing a mission called The Wreck. This was especially infuriating, as the story mission arc also prevented any fast-travel off-planet, and I had to reload a save from two sodding hours earlier. So, at least new players won’t experience that.

Which is all to rather make the point that so much of what’s being addressed 35 days since release has already long put me off persisting with a game I’d almost finished. In fact, I found Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Game Pass, and having missed it when it was released, starting playing that instead—and it turns out to be the Star Wars Outlaws I was looking for, only with Saxons instead of Stormtroopers, and the sea instead of the stars.

This patch is tempting me to return, not least because it finally adds a button for throwing grenades, rather than requiring you to juggle through UI prompts in the heat of battle. But then, I’m loving Valhalla so much, I’m not sure I’ve got the willpower for Outlaws any more. It’s wonderful that Ubisoft is working hard to make it into the game it deserves to be, but I fear a lot of damage has already been done. Perhaps I’ll come back to it when they release a disappointing Far Cry 8 in 2028.

It’s a sizeable patch, 3.8GB on PS5, 4.7GB on Xbox, and 5.6GB on PC, so you’ll want to get it downloading well ahead of intending to play. Here are the full, extensive patch notes:

PATCH DETAILS (version 7063935.TU2):

PlayStation®5: 3.80 GB (version 01.002.000)

Xbox Series X|S: 4.71 GB (version 1.0.2.0)

PC: 5.60 GB (version 1.0.2.0)

NOTABLE CHANGES:

Tweaked the overall stealth experience by adjusting AI detection, the number of NPCs and their positioning, patrol pathing, camera detection and highlighting environmental opportunities to reduce player friction

Fixed an issue where players would get stuck in the hyperjump sequence towards Kijimi

Fixed an issue where the ‘Takeoff’ button prompt wouldn’t be shown after ‘The Wreck’ mission

Improved the position of the speeder camera when the FOV was increased

Improved the speeder’s response and reaction when called

Improved speeder collision with the environment to reduce being knocked off the speeder

Kerro’s Speakeasy – fixed an issue where the energy barrier was not disabled after successfully slicing the panel on Mirogana

Fixed an issue where players could not interact with the triangulation stone in Jet Kordo’s quest line on Toshara, and where the holotracker would not spawn in the Trailblazer

FULL PATCH NOTES:

Performance & Stability

Improved stability and performance across all platforms

Fixed FPS drops with Intel ARC GPUs

Added VRAM impact to RTXDI usage

General Gameplay

Improved animation of Kay’s movements

Scaled AI reaction to environmental actions from investigation to combat (e.g. when Nix detonates an NPC’s grenade more than once)

Reduced adrenaline gain when using melee

Added a quick throw button for using grenades

Improved conflicts when crouching near ledges when camera is facing the opposite direction

Reduced detection chances when using cover

Improved the speeder controls when using a mouse

Added a tutorial reminder for the blaster’s Stun module

Improved elements of the Death Trooper event

Improved sniper rifle sensitivity

Improved speeder collision with the environment to reduce being knocked off the speeder

Added the ability to press jump twice when near a grapple point to activate it

Improved animations after takedowns

Improved melee animation after punching an enemy wearing a helmet

Fixed an issue where Kay wouldn’t receive any damage from enemy blasters

Fixed an issue where Nix accessories and treats were not showing in the menu when in space

Fixed an issue where controller presets weren’t saved when playing on different consoles of the same platform

Fixed an issue where Kay would get stuck in out-of-bound areas

Fixed an issue where the grappling hook wouldn’t snap to the correct position

Fixed an issue where Kay would incorrectly lose reputation when trespassing in Syndicate districts

Fixed an issue where some NPCs could not be distracted by Nix

Fixed an issue where Kay’s reputation wouldn’t be impacted properly when detected completing actions such as stealing or being caught in Syndicate districts

Fixed an issue where player input wouldn’t be registered during slicing if pressed quickly

Fixed an issue where the speeder racing NPC wouldn’t move when starting the race

Fixed an issue where the speeder racing NPC would despawn on Toshara

Fixed an issue where Nix Sense wouldn’t highlight NPCs that can be pickpocketed

Fixed an issue where Kay would teleport to the nearest shoreline when fast travelling if the speeder was on deep water

Fixed an issue where open world events would deactivate after getting close to the location

Fixed an issue where some syndicate events would not grant rewards when completed

Fixed an issue with the Death Trooper event not triggering when reaching Wanted Level 6

Fixed an issue where “Defeat the wanted level 6″ objective does not complete after finishing the event in space

UI, HUD and Settings

Added Syndicate names to individual contracts

Improved the flow on individual expert screens to view abilities as they become ready to unlock

Updated the description of gear sets to match their effects

Changed the default setting for the speeder to keyboard (WASD) rather than mouse on PC

Improved in-game menus and scrolling

Improved descriptive text when interacting with vendors that require certain Syndicate reputation

Fixed an issue where the cinematic volume setting was not registering properly

Fixed an issue where FOV was not working correctly when in 21:9 mode on consoles

Fixed an issue where the speeder icon was not present on the map and compass when fast travelling from one planet to another

Graphics

Improved the performance of VRAM, RTXDI, Frame Generation, and Ray Reconstruction

Fixed various graphical corruptions during takeoff and landing sequences and when in space

Fixed an issue with specific gearsets flickering when Frame Generation is on

Improved NPC visuals

Fixed an issue where some ground texture rendered in low quality after rebooting, loading, or fast travelling

Fixed an issue where some object lighting was not appearing correctly

Improved environmental terrain and foliage

Improved lighting during nighttime planetary takeoffs

Audio

Added additional background dialogue to improve immersion

Adjusted audio levels of environmental objects and player/NPC reactions

Fixed an issue where cantina music stopped after speaking to a contract giver

Fixed an issue where a sound effect would get stuck after using Nix pulse

Fixed multiple issues with objects not making sound upon physical impact with Kay or environment

Fixed multiple missing UI sounds in menus

Improved multiple music and ambience transitions in Quests and Open World

Cinematics

Improved narration, dialogue scenes, voice overs and lip syncing

Camera

Improved camera positioning when Kay is in low cover, shooting, and climbing

Improved the position of the speeder camera when the FOV was increased

Worlds, Fauna and Flora

Improved Kay’s hair animations during different rain types

Fixed vendor idle animations that were missing for some locations

Improved Kay’s awareness around waterfalls and rain

Sabacc:

Fixed an issue where Mehdo played the ‘Cook The Books’ shift token, and the effect would exist for the remainder of the game, when it should only be for the next reveal

Fixed an issue where a deck with selected shift tokens was not saved when quitting the game

Fixed an issue during the Sabacc tutorial where the game could be blocked if opening the rules menu

Fixed an issue where gameplay would get stuck if leaving the game during the Double Discard confirmation screen

Fixed an issue where NPCs would not react accordingly during the reveal phase

Fixed an issue where the opponent’s cards wouldn’t show in the header when the Nix cheat was disabled

Photo Mode:

Fixed an issue where players were unable to rotate the camera while Adrenaline Rush was active

Fixed an issue where settings would reset when switching presets

Fixed an issue where photo mode couldn’t be selected while Kay was using binoculars

Accessibility:

Added large font option for subtitles

Added a bold font option for subtitles

Moved overheard subtitles directional arrow to the right side of the container

Added auto accelerate/brake to the auto walk button

A prompt was added to the first-time user experience to enable large fonts

Added the option to auto mantle/vault over small objects

Menu narration order was updated to provide information in a more logical order

Added additional increments for the speeder mouse sensitivity

Added Adrenaline Rush timer setting to allow double or triple time for picking targets

Updated the tutorial text regarding accessibility options for Sabacc

Fixed an issue with missing closed captions for some weapon type explosions

Fixed an issue with audio description being cut off in a cinematic

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue where Kay closed the wrong eye when aiming down sights

Fixed localization text in dialogue sequences

Fixed some incorrect text during dialogue options

Improved Kay’s gun holster animation

Added a warning when spending a large amount of credits to avoid doing so by mistake

Fixed an issue where purchased items reappeared in the vendor’s menu after saving/loading

Fixed an issue where players could throw unlimited grenades

Fixed an issue where Imperial speeders were missing parts

Fixed an issue where a data pad could not be interacted with during ‘Selo’s People’

MAIN & SIDE QUESTS (beware of spoilers)

Canto Bight

‘Beginnings’ – adjusted number of credits needed to steal with Nix and added an extra keycard opportunity in the Sixth Kin Club

‘The Heist’ – fixed an issue where players could get stuck in an infinite loading loop after dying

Toshara

‘Underworld’ – adjusted enemy amount, AI detection, patrols, and scalable environment to better the stealth experience

‘New Tricks’ – Fixed an issue where Danka’s call could be triggered while in the blaster upgrade menu, resulting in the Ion blast not working on the required door

‘False Flag’ – Fixed an issue where progress could be lost when quitting an active quest

‘The Wreck’Fixed an issue where the quest marker was not pointing to the correct objectiveFixed an issue where a player could get stuck if saving/loading during the escape sequenceFixed an issue where the takeoff button prompt would not trigger

Tatooine

‘The Hotfixer’ – Fixed an issue where Kay would dismount the speeder at the start of the chase sequence

Akiva

‘Viper’ – Fixed an issue where the quest marker was not pointing to the correct objective

‘Revelator’Fixed an issue where players would get a ‘Return to Area’ message, resulting in the mission being failedFixed an issue where the player could get stuck if the Trailblazer was destroyed when a certain cinematic triggered

