You Can Get The Entire Myst Series For Just $25 On Humble Bundle Right Now

If you’re a puzzle fan, then this year’s Riven remake was one of the most exciting releases of 2024. The updated version of the original 1997 adventure and a sequel to the equally iconic Myst, is an absolute joy to play for those who love unique game worlds filled with striking environments and complex challenges that test your intelligence. If you haven’t gotten your puzzle fix after playing Riven, however, Humble Bundle has the perfect deal for you. The Enter the Mysterium bundle runs until October 9and gets you every game in the series, and a few extra titles to boot, for the low price of $US25.

The best place to start is the game that began it all, Myst. Lucky for you, the Enter the Mysterium bundle actually gives you several different ways to experience the seminal puzzle game. If you played this year’s Riven then you might be inclined to play 2020’s Myst remake, as it also updates the original game with beautiful graphics and free-movement throughout the world. To get something closer to classic Myst you can play Myst: Masterpiece Edition, which retains the point-and-click movement and low-fi aesthetics of the 1993 original. The third and final version of the game available in the bundle, realMyst: Masterpiece Edition, lies somewhere in between the other two, offering 3D movement that makes traversing the world easier in addition to updated graphics (at least by 2014 standards) that still feel in line with the original release’s artstyle. Each game has its pros and cons depending on the type of experience you are looking for, but every one retains the impressive atmosphere and challenging puzzles of the original, so you can’t really go wrong.

Cyan

Beyond Myst and Riven, there are three more games in the series. Those are—in order—Exile, Revelation, and End of Ages. While the puzzle-solving aspect of the Myst series loses some of its charm when you play titles back to back, it makes up for it with a sprawling narrative with twists and turns. It’s a story about ambition, betrayals, and family intrigue.

But the bundle isn’t just about Myst and its sequels. There are also a number of other titles from developer Cyan Inc. in the bundle worth checking out. Specifically, Firmament and Obduction are fascinating because of how they iterate on the genre’s formula, with a timeless otherworldly feel and new types of puzzles for players to figure out. In total, the bundle gets you 13 games for $US25 as well as a coupon for this year’s Riven remake, if you haven’t played it already. For hours of puzzle-solving fun, that price is an absolute bargain worth taking advantage of

.