You Can Snag A PS5 For Just $350 This Holiday Season

The PlayStation 5 Pro is about to land, but why spend $US700 on a suped up version of an already fine system when you can get the normal one for about half the cost? That’s now the case with the standard versions of the PS5, which Sony is now selling refurbished and at a much more palatable price.

If you check out the PlayStation Direct store, which serves as the company’s online console storefront, you will now find that the company is selling used or returned PS5s. The refurbished console’s landing page states that the systems are “extensively cleaned, tested, and ready for a brand-new home.” Two versions of the PS5 are available refurbished: the base model with a disc drive and the digital one that comes without one.

That means that if you’re looking to potentially get a slim model of the PS5, your best bet is just picking up a brand new one at full retail price, though these consoles are also discounted for a short while right now. Otherwise, the only used systems being sold directly by PlayStation are the base versions that first launched in 2020.

The refurbished model with a disc drive is going for $US400, undercutting the cost of a brand new PS5 by about $US100. The real draw of the deal is the digital version though, which starts at $US350, making it the technically cheapest model of the PS5 available on the market right now. Both come packing certified PlayStation replacement parts and a one-year warranty in case things go sideways. If you’ve been hurting for a PS5, or if you’ve just been waiting for the right price to buy a system ahead of the holidays, I don’t think you’re going to get a better deal on the console than this one.

Now’s the time to jump on it too, as the PS5 is finally getting a steady trickle of game releases making the console a worthy purchase. Just last month, Sony announced an upcoming sequel to Ghost of Tsushima that’s set to land exclusively on PS5 next year. Besides that, megaton games like Monster Hunter Wilds and Assassin’s Creed Shadows will all be arriving on next-gen systems as early as the end of the first quarter of 2025 (between January and March). All that to say, you’re likely to want to get your console squared away before the holiday rush, as well as the subsequent onslaught of titles dropping over the course of the next year. And now, it’s as affordable as it’s ever been.

