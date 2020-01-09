A Final Fantasy XV MMORPG For Mobile Is Coming

Highlight Reel Returns To Tomorrow For The First Episode Of 2020.

Highlight Reel returns to tomorrow for the first episode of 2020. As always, send your great gaming moments to [email protected] and we might feature them on the show. I’m looking forward to seeing what everyone has been up to over the winter break.

