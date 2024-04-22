Big W’s Nintendo Switch Offer Is One Of The Cheapest In Australia Right Now

PSA: Big W Australia is currently selling Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch OLED handheld consoles for almost $40 cheaper than any other major bricks-and-mortar Australian games retailer. If you’ve been waiting for a Nintendo Switch deal before jumping on the handheld train, now’s your chance.

Right now, you can cop a regular Nintendo Switch for $429, $40 cheaper than other retailers including JB Hi-Fi and EB Games. If you’re looking to upgrade or cop the Nintendo Switch OLED, Big W is slinging the handheld for $499 in both the white and neon models – for comparison, both EB and JB are selling the OLED model for $539, while The Gamesmen’s Nintendo Switch OLEDs are $528. Switch handhelds of either model on the official Nintendo Australia store are also priced in line with EB and JB.

The only other retailers selling Nintendo Switch consoles as cheap as Big W are either international models or third-party sellers on online only marketplace-style sites like Catch and Amazon. Big W’s Nintendo Switch console deal is available in-store (as well as online with free delivery) by comparison. That means if you’re fiending for the satisfaction of scoring a handheld console as quickly as possible, you can head into store and grab one today without having to wait for shipping.

It’s not clear whether Big W’s Nintendo Switch stock is technically on sale, although based on their website this appears to be their current standard pricing for the handheld. Given the nature of stores like Big W, stock is likely to be pretty limited so it’s worth jumping on it sooner than later in case they sell out (or the price is bumped up to the RRP again).

Given we’re still awaiting more news on the rumoured Switch 2, which ran rife at the start of the year but have died down as the months go on, it’s possible we could see a price drop across the board for all Nintendo Switch models soon – but given how secretive Nintendo is about a next-generation Switch and when (or if) we might see more info about it, Big W seems to be a solid bet if you’re wanting to grab one for a bargain right now.

We’ll be keeping our eye out for more gaming deals, sales, and bargains – you can check out the best gaming deals in Australia today here if you want to keep up to date with how to get yourself a little treat without breaking the bank here.

Image: Nintendo / Kotaku Australia