These Are The LEGO Star Wars Deals You’re Looking For

This year’s Star Wars Day is fast approaching (May the Fourth), and to celebrate, you can currently nab some bantha-sized discounts across a range of LEGO sets.

These LEGO Star Wars sales include sets from the massive (both in size and price) Ultimate Collector Series range, along with some sets released alongside last year’s Ahsoka show. The sale also includes a few sets that were released earlier this year to celebrate the 25th anniversary of LEGO’s first Star Wars collab. If you have an Insiders membership, there are some exclusive offers available through LEGO as well.

Here are the best LEGO sales available in Australia for Star Wars Day.

Best LEGO Star Wars sales in Australia

LEGO Insider offers

If you go through LEGO directly, there are a few more sales worth checking out. These offers are exclusively available to LEGO Insiders, so you’ll need to sign up for a free membership beforehand.

Here are the Star Wars deals that are currently available to LEGO Insiders:

There are more deals listed on LEGO’s website, but it looks like most of these are out of stock.

On top of these discounts, LEGO will also throw in a bonus gift if you spend over a certain threshold. These aren’t limited to just Star Wars-related sales, either.

Here are the bonus LEGO Star Wars gifts:

These gifts stack, so if you spend at least $260 you’ll receive all three – although the Battle of Yavin set is only available to LEGO Insiders.

A LEGO Insider membership will also give you early access to the newly released UCS TIE Interceptor set.

All of these LEGO Insiders offers are available until May 5, so you only have a couple of days left.

You can check out LEGO’s Star Wars Day offers here.

