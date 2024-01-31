LEGO Has Announced 25th Anniversary Star Wars Collab Sets And Boy Do I Feel Old

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

2024 marks two important milestones for Star Wars. Not only is it the 25th anniversary of Episode 1: The Phantom Menace, but it’s also the 25th anniversary of the first Star Wars LEGO set.

While this news might make some of you feel particularly old (it’s okay, my knees and back randomly ache too), LEGO is celebrating this collab with a new range of Star Wars sets. There are five all up, the majority of which are iconic ships like the Millennium Falcon, along with an R2-D2 and a diorama depicting Darth Vader’s entrance in A New Hope.

For the most part, they look pretty good! The Invisible Hand and Tantive IV sets are pretty basic, but I like how they’ve scaled down the Millennium Falcon while maintaining a lot of surface detail. The R2-D2 set is also a pretty great replica of everyone’s favourite droid, complete with a head that can rotate 360-degrees, a retractable periscope and tool arms.

The ‘Boarding the Tantive IV’ set also comes with a bonus ARC Trooper Fives minifigure, while the R2-D2 set includes one for Darth Malak, the big bad from Knights of the Old Republic. Why? That’s a great question that I have no clear answer to.

According to LEGO, it’s planning a whole year of anniversary celebrations, so hopefully, these aren’t the only sets we’ll see. Personally, I’m holding out for something to do with the Max Rebo Band. I love that blue guy!

You can check out the 25th anniversary LEGO Star Wars sets below.

LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon building set

Image: LEGO

LEGO Star Wars Tantive IV building set

Image: LEGO

LEGO Star Wars Invisible Hand building set

Image: LEGO

LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 building set

Image: LEGO

Boarding the Tantive IV building set

Image: LEGO

The 25th anniversary LEGO Star Wars sets are available for preorder now and will be released on March 1.

Image: LEGO