EB Games’ Save On Sale: Our Top Picks

There’s yet another EB Games sale on right now, and as far as gaming sales go it’s a pretty mega one. You know we love a good deal, especially as we wait another long couple of months for those delicious tax returns to roll in to get those bigger treats without wincing at the bank balance – now’s your chance to cop some goodies for a bargain to tide you over til then.
EB Games’ ‘Save On’ sale is available online and in-store now for a limited time only (it’s not clear exactly when this is, so get in quick) while stocks last. Prices have been slashed on games, accessories, Nintendo Switch OLED bundles and the Xbox Series X. It’s a dizzying amount of products to wade through to find the best deals, so we’ve taken one for the team and collated our top picks from the EB Games sale to check out.
Without further ado, let’s crack into the best gaming deals you can cop right now at EB Games.
Best EB Games Sale Deals
EB Games Sale Consoles & Accessories
- Xbox Series X Console
- $749 (Save $50)
- Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) Red Mario Console + 1 Game Bundle
- $539 (Save $79)
- Logitech G435 Lightspeed Wireless and Bluetooth Gaming Headset – Black
- $128 (Save $71.95)
- Razer Kraken V2 Kitty Ears Headset – Pink
- $158 (Save $31.95)
- Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB Gaming Headset
- $248 (Save $51.95)
- RIG 300 Pro HS Gaming Headset for PlayStation
- $47 (Save $12.95)
- Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX Wireless Gaming Headset for PlayStation – Black
- $178 (Save $51.95)
- PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch – Pikachu Camo
- $27.48 (Save $27.47)
- Nintendo – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Calamity Ganon Switch Rematch Wired Controller
- $36 (Save $18.95)
- Logitech G923 Trueforce Sim Racing Wheel for PlayStation & PC
- $548 (Save $101.95)
EB Games Sale PC Peripherals
- Blue – Yeti USB Microphone – Blackout Edition
- $168 (Save $31.95)
- Audio-Technica – AT2020USB-X Cardioid Condenser USB Microphone
- $178 (Save $71.95)
- Logitech G Yeti GX Dynamic Gaming Microphone
- $198 (Save $51.95)
- Blue Yeti Nano Premium USB Microphone – Shadow Grey
- $128 (Save $31.95)
- Razer Huntsman Mini Keyboard – Black
- $148 (Save $31.95)
- Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard
- $98 (Save $31.95)
- Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
- $348 (Save $81.95)
- Blue – Yeticaster Microphone Bundle
- $298 (Save $101.95)
- 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard – N Edition
- $148 (Save $31.95)
- Logitech G715 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Keyboard
- $298 (Save $71.95)
- Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse – Black
- $68 (Save $31.95)
- Razer Basilisk V3 Wired Gaming Mouse
- $88 (Save $21.95)
- Logitech – G502 X Plus Lightspeed Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse – Black
- $228 (Save $71.95)
- Razer Leviathan V2 X Gaming Soundbar
- $148 (Save $41.95)
- Logitech G560 Lightsync PC Gaming Speaker
- $298 (Save $101.95)
EB Games Sale Games
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (PS5)
- $47 (Save $32.95)
- Sonic Superstars (Xbox Series X\S)
- $57 (Save $42.95)
- Assassin’s Creed: Mirage (PS5)
- $47 (Save $32.95)
- Grand Theft Auto V (Xbox Series X)
- $28 (Save $31.95)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth (PS5)
- $77 (Save $32.95)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Xbox Series X)
- $57 (Save $52.95)
- It Takes Two (Nintendo Switch)
- $28 (Save $31.95)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (PS5)
- $36 (Save $13.95)
- EA Sports FC 24 (Xbox)
- $47 (Save $62.95)
- Hogwarts Legacy (PS5)
- $77 (Save $32.95)
- Final Fantasy XVI (PS5)
- $68 (Save $21.95)
- Stardew Valley (Nintendo Switch)
- $47 (Save $22.95)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (PS5)
- $68 (Save $41.95)
- Dead Space (PS5)
- $36 (Save $53.95)
There’s a whole heap more up for grabs at a solid deal during the EB Games sale, but we’d be here all day if I just info dumped you everything that’s been discounted. You can check out the full range online, which includes even more accessories, games (including a pre-owned and multi-buy deal too), and streaming essentials.
Have you copped a deal during the EB Games sale? Let us know what little treats you scored in the comments.
Image: EB Games
