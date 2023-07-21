Save Your Dollarydoos With Our Top Picks From The EB Games Sale

EB Games is holding one of the biggest sales right now, with great deals on games, accessories, streaming essentials, but also, for the first time in a while, consoles themselves. If you’ve been biding your time to nab a Nintendo Switch OLED or a PS5 until there’s a bargain, now’s the time.
EB Games’ latest sale is available both online and instore, and will run until Sunday 30 July, so if you’re keen to get some little treats for yourself and save some dollarydoos while you’re at it, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals available now.
Consoles
- PlayStation 5 Console
- $699 (Save $100.95)
- Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) White Console
- $499 (Save $40)
- Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition Console
- $499 (Save $50)
- Xbox One X 1TB Console (Refurbished by EB Games) (preowned)
- $249 (Save $50)
- Xbox Series S Console (Refurbished by EB Games) (preowned)
- $389 (Save $30)
- Xbox One 500GB Console (Refurbished by EB Games) (preowned)
- $149 (Save $50)
Games
- The Callisto Protocol – Day One Edition (PS5)
- $28 (Save $71.95)
- God of War: Ragnarök (PS5)
- $88 (Save $36.95)
- The Last of Us Part I (PS5)
- $88 (Save $36.95)
- Gran Turismo 7 (PS5)
- $88 (Save $36.95)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Xbox Series X)
- $77 (Save $32.95)
- Just Dance 2023 Edition (EB Games Digital Download – Nintendo Switch)
- $36 (Save $43.95)
- It Takes Two (Nintendo Switch)
- $36 (Save $23.95)
- The Last of Us Part II (PS4)
- $23 (Save $31.95)
- Dead Island 2 Pulp Edition (Xbox Series X)
- $68 (Save $31.95)
- Two Point Campus: Enrolment Edition (Xbox Series X)
- $9 (Save $50.95)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising (PS5)
- $5 (Save $24.95)
- Rainbow Six: Extraction (PS4)
- $5 (Save $14.95)
Peripherals, Accessories, & Streaming Essentials
- Logitech FULL HD StreamCam USB-C – Graphite
- $139.98 (Save $139.97)
- Logitech C922 Pro Stream Webcam
- $99.98 (Save $99.97)
- Logitech G815 Lightsync RGB GL Tactile Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
- $178 (Save $50)
- Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse – Blue
- $47 (Save $52.95)
- Logitech G435 Lightspeed Wireless and Bluetooth Gaming Headset – Black
- $99.98 (Save $99.97)
- ASUS TUF Gaming H3 Headset
- $36 (Save $30.95)
- Turtle Beach Recon 70X Gaming Headset – Black
- $36 (Save $11)
- Atrix Streaming Kit
- $47 (Save $41)
- Vivitar Streaming LED Ring Light 10″
- $19 (Save $30.95)
- Vivitar 56″ Chroma Green Screen Kit
- $19 (Save $30.95)
There are plenty more great deals across TCGs, loot, collectibles, and more games and hardware, head to the EB Games website to check out more. If you’re looking for the cheapest copies of the newest games like Pikmin 4, we’ve also got you covered.
Are you gonna cop any of these bargains?
