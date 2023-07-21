Save Your Dollarydoos With Our Top Picks From The EB Games Sale

EB Games is holding one of the biggest sales right now, with great deals on games, accessories, streaming essentials, but also, for the first time in a while, consoles themselves. If you’ve been biding your time to nab a Nintendo Switch OLED or a PS5 until there’s a bargain, now’s the time.

EB Games’ latest sale is available both online and instore, and will run until Sunday 30 July, so if you’re keen to get some little treats for yourself and save some dollarydoos while you’re at it, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals available now.

Consoles

Games

Peripherals, Accessories, & Streaming Essentials

There are plenty more great deals across TCGs, loot, collectibles, and more games and hardware, head to the EB Games website to check out more. If you’re looking for the cheapest copies of the newest games like Pikmin 4, we’ve also got you covered.

Are you gonna cop any of these bargains?