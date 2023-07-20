Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Pikmin 4 In Australia

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Now that we’ve all had time to finish Tears of the Kingdom, it’s time to enter our Little Guys Era. Pikmin 4 is set to drop almost exactly a decade after the release of Pikmin 3, and we couldn’t be more excited. We’re particularly hyped about one of the game’s new companions, Oatchi, a “resident good boy and dependable partner”.

For those unfamiliar with Pikmin, the strategy series has you exploring an alien world that’s overrun with odd plant-like creatures. To do this, you’ll need to collect and amass a small army of the titular Pikmin, and then use these little guys to complete various tasks and solve puzzles.

The road to Pikmin 4 has been an oddly protracted one. In an interview from 2015, Shigeru Miyamoto mentioned that the fourth instalment of the strategy series was “close to completion”, but we didn’t get an official release announcement until September 2022. We’re not sure what happened during that period for a supposedly almost complete game to spend another eight years in production, but that’s a mystery to solve on another day.

The first reviews of the game have begun popping up, and they’re unsurprisingly positive. Ahead of its release tomorrow, July 21, here’s everywhere in Australia where you can pluck a copy of Pikmin 4 for cheap.

Where can you get Pikmin 4 for cheap?

Image: Nintendo

Pikmin 4, like pretty much every other Nintendo Switch game, is set to retail at $79.95. And, much like every other cheap Switch game preorder we’ve covered in the past, most retailers are offering discounts of around $11.

Gorilla Gaming and Mighty Ape currently have the cheapest copy of Pikmin 4, listing it at $67, while The Gamesmen is selling it for $68. After that, the bulk of retailers are listing the game for $69, with Amazon Australia offering free shipping as well.

If you’re after preorder bonuses, JB Hi-Fi will give you a random Pikmin keychain, while EB Games is offering an A5 notebook.

Here’s where you can pick up a cheap copy of Pikmin 4 in Australia:

Pikmin 4 will launch in Australia on July 21, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.