I Would Do Literally Anything For Pikmin 4’s Oatchi. I’d Even Commit Murder If Oatchi Asked Me To. Don’t Believe Me? That’s A You Problem. My Problem Is That I Love Oatchi Too Much

Published 1 hour ago: February 9, 2023 at 2:15 pm -
WITNESS HIM!!!! WITNESS HIM!!!! (Image: Nintendo)

We got our first big busty look at Pikmin 4 today during the first Nintendo Direct of the year, and I’m here to talk about Oatchi.

Pikmin 4 is the newest upcoming addition to the series that has seen at least one mainline release on consoles since the Nintendo GameCube. It’s one of my favourite little guy games.

In a first look at the newest game, we’re introduced to a range of new creatures, characters, and a new Pikmin too. However, as lovely as they all are, the new companion is incredibly important to me.

Oatchi is described by the Nintendo website as the “resident good boy and dependable partner” who “can help with things like smashing obstacles and carrying Pikmin throughout your adventure”. Straight off the bat, this fucker is your new best friend. No, he’s MY best friend.

Now let’s look at Oatchi.

oatchi pikmin 4
Image: Nintendo

To the untrained eye, Otachi is a fucked up little freak. But to me, an appreciator of the strangest looking individuals, this guy is shaped like a friend. Who needs four legs when you can have two? Who needs a nose when you could simply not have a nose?

Everything about Oatchi screams ‘little buddy’. If somebody tried to hurt Oatchi emotionally or physically, they would not be able to avoid my wrath. If Oatchi looked at me and said, “Woof woof, pull the trigger”, I’d do it.

Oatchi just seems like a pal you can rely on. A large lovely beast that would carry you over a body of water, or ram into a wall for you. Isn’t that what large friends are for?

And I’m not the only one that loves Oatchi dearly. The public have spoken, and they are going buckwild for Oatchi.

Oatchi is great. Oatchi is perfect. There is nothing I would ever change about Oatchi.

Ruby Innes is Kotaku Australia's "local nut bar".

She has a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting, somehow got nominated for a journalism award, and covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.

Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.

You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

