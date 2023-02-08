Pikmin 4 Gets A Release Date, Shows Off New Friends

The first Nintendo Direct of 2023 has given us a big meaty look at the upcoming Pikmin 4, introducing us to new beasties and even a release date. It’s a good day to be me, a Pikmin lover.

The opening trailer of today’s Nintendo Direct was Pikmin 4, the long-awaited fourth entry into the franchise. Previously, we had simply learned of its existence in September of last year.

Now we not only know when it’s coming, but have been given a look at just what’s in store in terms of new Pikmin, new friends, and new beasts to beat.

Pikmin 4 is the first time we see the Ice Pikmin, a new type of little guy that is able to freeze enemies and surfaces. They look like plump little individuals, and I love them deeply.

There’s also a new friend in the form of a big dog-like creature. The nose-less dog is able to smash through barricades, do a whole lot of heavy lifting, and carry you and your Pikmin over troubled waters.

Then there’s the usual beasts to battle as well as a few newbies, and a seemingly scary eye-glowing version of the beasts that exist during nightfall.

While no story details have been released regarding Pikmin 4, it also looks like we’ll be following a whole new group of heroes across planets, as well as finding new castaways to save from monsters.

Then there’s the usual treasure collection, which players of Pikmin games past will know and love. I don’t know about you, but this trailer had me losing my goddamn mind all throughout. It looks divine.

As for the sweet, sweet release date of Pikmin 4, the newest game in the series is set to release on July 21st, 2023. We won’t have long to wait after all, which made me breathe a deep sigh of relief.

Looking for all the trailers from today’s Nintendo Direct? We’re uploading them live right here.