World Famous Digital Pop Idol Becomes Your Next Favourite Magic The Gathering Card

Digital pop star Hatsune Miku is the next character to find their way into Magic: The Gathering via Secret Lair. If you’re a regular reader of this website and didn’t know who Hatsune Miku was, I’d be very surprised, but just in case: Hatsune Miku is a Japanese digital pop idol, called a VOCALOID. Played by Japanese voice actress Saki Fujita, Miku is a global force in pop music.

And now, she’s a Magic card.

The Secret Lair x Hatsune Miku: Sakura Superstar collection set is the first of four Hatsune Miku themed Magic drops that will arrive across the rest of the year. The Sakura Superstar drop contains six cards, all of which feature art of Miku from various artists. Of the six cards in the collection, two are existing character cards that have been Miku-fied for inclusion. They are:

1x Shelter

1x Chandra’s Ignition as “Miku’s Spark”

1x Harmonize

1x Azusa, Lost but Seeking as “Miku, Lost but Singing”

1x Feather, the Redeemed as “Miku, the Renowned”

1x Inspiring Vantage

Here’s a gallery of all six cards.

Image: Hasbro

Image: Hasbro

Image: Hasbro

Image: Hasbro

Image: Hasbro

Image: Hasbro

You’ll be able to get your hands on these cards from May 13, and pricing starts from $29.99 USD and $39.99 USD for the non-foil and foil editions, respectively. We’ve reached out to Wizards of the Coast locally to confirm Australian pricing and will update this yarn when we hear back.

If you’re keen to grab the first set the moment it goes up for preorder, you can sign up at the official Magic: The Gathering website to know when the Hatsune Miku drops go live.

A final note before I wrap this blog up: I wrote this yarn because Emily was overcome by the magnitude of her special interests colliding. I don’t know if you know this, but Emily’s a big Magic fan and she’s a Miku obsessive. To see them mashed up was almost too much for her to take.

Image: Hasbro, Kotaku Australia