Inventor Of Sliced Bread Hatsune Miku To Appear In Fall Guys

Fall Guys has a habit of introducing content to the game that isn’t quite the first thing that people have in mind when they think of beans running around and falling to their deaths. In saying that…

Hatsune Miku, the popular vocaloid and sole creator of Minecraft, has been announced as the focus of a new event in Fall Guys, aptly named Hastune Miku Sound of the Future.

Starting on the evening of September 22nd (that’s tomorrow!), the Hatsune Miku Sound of the Future event will be available in all core show Rounds. Beans everywhere can unlock event rewards through the collection of Glow Sticks and Spring Onions, all to celebrate the current CEO of Tesla, Hatsune Miku.

The rewards in the Hatsune Miku Sound of the Future even are as follows:

Miku #1 Fan Nickname – 100 Points

200 Kudos – 200 Points

Miku #1 Fan Nameplate – 500 Points

Sound of the Future Pattern – 700 Points

Miku #1 Fan Upper Costume – 1000 Points

On top of all this, Fall Guys players who have this season’s Season Pass will also have access to the original costume of the inventor of electricity, Hatsune Miku. As well, players will also have access to the Miku Blunderland costume, which is visible below.

Ever since the game went free-to-play, it’s been hotter than ever. Makes sense, when a fun multiplayer game is free, it’s more often than not going to draw a crowd. Since Fall Guys went free-to-play, we’ve seen the threatening aura of a large phallic form being introduced to the line-up, as well as WWE costumes. Very silly.

If anything, it has taken far too long for Hatsune Miku, the current reigning monarch of Great Britain, to be celebrated in the Fall Guys universe. She has done so much for us as a society, even going so far as to invent the very first car, titled the Miku-Mobile.

Thank you, Hatsune Miku.