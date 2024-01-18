Hatsune Miku Is On The Coachella 2024 Lineup, Fans Are Losing Their Shit

Hatsune Miku, the world’s favourite digital musical sensation, is set to take the stage at Coachella 2024, joining artists like Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator, and Doja Cat. The blue-haired popstar was initially meant to perform at Coachella on day one of the 2020 festival, alongside artists like Rage Against the Machine and Megan Thee Stallion (Hatsune Miku and Megan collab when?), however the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to this (put your leeks out for Miku).

Coachella has just announced their 2024 lineup, and making her merry way into the billing alongside other huge names is none other than Hatsune Miku herself. Coachella is set to take place over two weekends in April in the Colorado Desert. Other huge international acts like K-Pop group Le Sserafim (who recently collaborated with Blizzard to promote Overwatch 2 on their first English-language single), YAOSOBI, and Young Miko are also set to perform at the major festival. Hatsune Miku herself will be performing on the Saturday of Coachella (13 and 20 April) in holographic form.

Hatsune Miku fans have taken to social media to share their excitement, with some suggesting they would buy a Coachella ticket just to see her perform – it’s worth noting that Tier 1 general admission tickets for one weekend (not including camping or any other extras) will set you back $499 USD plus fees, which translates to about $760 AUD. Despite the discouragingly expensive price of one of the biggest music and arts festivals in the world, you can’t keep a Hatsune Miku fan down, it seems, if the vocaloid musician’s name trending on X (formerly Twitter) is anything to go by.

Hatsune Miku was created in 2007 by Crypton Future Media, by taking voice samples from voice actress Saki Fujita. Miku was stylised by Crypton as “an android diva in the near-future world where songs are lost,” and has retained cultural relevance since release thanks in part to her distinctive design.

Beyond Hatsune Miku’s Coachella debut, the popstar will also be touring North America as part of the Miku Expo 10th Anniversary Tour, powered by Crunchyroll. Sadly, it doesn’t look like Aussies will get a local look-in at one of her holographic performances any time soon, but us stans can dare to dream.

Image: Intergalactic Bound Music Video