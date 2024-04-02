The Best Gaming Deals In Australia Today

Who doesn’t love a good bargain? No one, that’s who. We’ve scoured the internet to find the best deals currently available for the PS4/PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, along with a range of PC gaming deals.
Today’s highlights include Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for $49, Tekken 8 for now $79 and the Meta Quest 2 for $359.99.
Can’t see any deals that are relevant to you? Check back later, as this round-up of gaming deals is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Have you seen a good deal that we’ve missed? Sound off in the comments to let us know.
Table of contents
Nintendo Switch gaming deals
Switch game deals
- Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon – now $49.50 (down from $79.95)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – now $59 (down from $69.95)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes – now $51.70 (down from $69.95)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – now $67.99 (down from $89.95)
- Mario Party Superstars – now $69 (down from $79.95)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – now $27 (down from $69)
- Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown – now $44 (down from $79.95)
- Sonic Superstars – now $49 (down from $99.95)
- Super Mario RPG – now $60 (down from $79.95)
- WarioWare: Move It! – now $59 (down from $69.95)
Switch accessory deals
- Samsung PRO Plus Micro SDXC (512GB) – now $41.05 (down from $149)
- SanDisk Ultra Micro SDXC (128GB) – now $19.70 (down from $39)
- SanDisk Ultra Micro SDXC (256GB) – now $31.49 (down from $79)
PS5 gaming deals
PS5 game deals
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon – now $85 (down from $109.95)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – now $44 (down from $79.95)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – now $84 (down from $109.95)
- Diablo IV – now $80.10 (down from $109.95)
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth – now $99 (down from $119.95)
- The Last of Us: Part II Remastered – now $69 (down from $79.95)
- Mortal Kombat 1 – now $59 (down from $109.95)
- Persona 5 Tactica – now $49.98 (down from $99.95)
- Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown – now $44 (down from $79.95)
- Sonic Superstars – now $49 (down from $99.95)
- Spider-Man 2 – now $95 (down from $124.95)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – now $49 (down from $109.95)
- Tekken 8 – now $79 (down from $119.95)
PS5 accessory deals
- Logitech G923 Driving Force Racing Wheel – now $456.08 (down from $649.95)
Xbox One and Series X gaming deals
Xbox game deals
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon – now $85 (down from $109.95)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – now $44 (down from $79.95)
- Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition – now $89 (down from $99.95)
- Elden Ring – now $59 (down from $109.95)
- Mortal Kombat 1 – now $59 (down from $109.95)
- Persona 3 Reload – now $69 (down from $109.95)
- Persona 5 Tactica – now $64.95 (down from $99.95)
- Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown – now $44 (down from $79.95)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – now $49 (down from $109.95)
- Street Fighter 6 – now $89.95 (down from $109.95)
- Super Bomberman R2 – now $39.95 (down from $79.95)
- Tekken 8 – now $79 (down from $119.95)
Xbox accessory deals
- Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel – now $309 (down from $499)
- Logitech G923 Driving Force Racing Wheel – now $454.22 (down from $599)
- Xbox Series X/S Wireless Controller – now $66.95 (down from $89.95)
- Xbox Series X/S Wireless Controller + Wireless Adapter – now $85.95 (down from $109.95)
PC gaming deals
CPUs, SSDs and other hardware deals
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700G – now $322.70 (down from $549)
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D – now $511.34 (down from $729)
- Crucial SATA 2.5″ SSD (2TB) – now $208 (down from $265)
- Kingston NV2 M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD (1TB) – now $93 (down from $125)
- Samsung T7 SSD (1TB) – now $169 (down from $179)
- Samsung 980 Pro SSD (1TB) – now $149 (down from $219)
Gaming headset deals
- Corsair HS55 Wireless Gaming Headset –now $119 (down from $149)
- Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless Gaming Headset –now $185 (down from $249)
- EPOS Sennheiser H3 Hybrid Closed Acoustic Gaming Headset –now $110.88 (down from $259)
- HyperX Cloud Alpha S Headset –now $151.90 (down from $199)
- Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset –now $195 (down from $279.95)
- Logitech G PRO X 2 Gaming Headset –now $295 (down from $449.95)
- Logitech G733 LIGHTSPEED Wireless RGB Gaming Headset –now $179 (down from $219)
- Shure AONIC 50 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headset –now $199 (down from $499)
- SteelSeries Arctis 7+ Wireless Gaming Headset –now $269 (down from $399)
Keyboard deals
- Corsair K65 RGB Mini 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $139 (down from $179)
- Corsair K70 RGB Pro Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $189 (down from $259)
- HP Omen Spacer Wireless TKL Gaming Keyboard – now $149 (down from $269)
- Logitech G512 Mechanical Keyboard – now $141.95 (down from $219.95)
- Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED Wireless RGB Mechanical Keyboard – now $259 (down from $319)
- Logitech G PRO X TKL Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Keyboard – now $228 (down from $259)
- Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro TKL Optical Keyboard (Linear Red Switch) – now $209.97 (down from $349)
- Razer DeathStalker V2 Optical Keyboard (Linear Red Switch) – now $148.17 (down from $279)
- SteelSeries Apex 5 Mechanical Keyboard (Blue Switch) – now $159.39 (down from $269)
- SteelSeries Apex 7 Mechanical Keyboard (Red Switch) – now $195 (down from $369)
Mice deals
- Corsair M65 RGB Ultra Mouse – now $95 (down from $119)
- Logitech MX Anywhere 3S Mouse – now $99 (down from $139.95)
- Logitech G G502 Mouse – now $70.59 (down from $149)
- Logitech Pro X Superlight Wireless Mouse – now $185 (down from $279)
- Razer DeathAdder Essential Mouse – now $35 (down from $59)
- SteelSeries Wireless Prime Mouse – now $47.58 (down from $139)
- SteelSeries Rival Prime Wireless Mouse – now $74 (down from $229)
- SteelSeries Prime Mini Wired Mouse – now $57.78 (down from $159)
Monitor deals
- Acer 27″ FHD Curved Gaming Monitor – now $239 (down from $299)
- Acer Nitro 27″ QHD Curved Gaming Monitor – now $279 (down from $329)
- Gigabyte G27Q 27″ QHD Gaming Monitor – now $379 (down from $429)
- LG 32″ FHD Monitor – now $229 (down from $399)
- LG UltraGear 27GQ50F-B 27″ FHD Monitor – now $199 (down from $299)
- LG 32QN600 31.5″ QHD Monitor – now $299 (down from $399)
- MSI 32″ FHD Curved Gaming Monitor – now $329 (down from $474)
Wi-Fi router and other accessory deals
- Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 – now $169 (down from $239)
- Google Nest Wi-Fi Home Mesh Router – now $169.98 (down from $269.99)
- Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro Home Mesh Router (3-Pack) – now $589 (down from $699)
- HyperX QuadCast S Microphone – now $235 (down from $299)
- Meta Quest 2 (128GB) – now $359.99 (down from $439.99)
- Meta Quest 2 Elite Strap – now $44.99 (down from $84.99)
- Meta Quest 2 Carrying Case – now $34.99 (down from $79.99)
- Netgear Orbi Whole Home Wi-Fi 6 Dual-Band Mesh Router (3 pack) – now $431.26 (down from $549)
- Razer Seiren X Microphone – now $89 (down from $139)
- TP-Link AX5400 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router – now $239 (down from $299)
- TP-Link AX1800 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router (2 pack) – now $249 (down from $299)
