Where To Buy A Steam Deck In Australia And New Zealand

The Steam Deck (sadly) is still not officially being sold by Valve in Australia and New Zealand, and there’s no indication of when exactly the handheld will be making its way to our shores for a full launch. However, that’s not stopped online (and bricks and mortar) retailers from scoring stock through third-party importers to sell on to Aussie and NZ gamers keen to get their hands on it early.

While we always recommend weighing up the risks of purchasing a grey import Steam Deck, there’s no denying that the sale of them on marketplace-style stores like Kogan has become pretty commonplace, and thanks to Australian consumer laws there is at least some level of protection for local buyers. This doesn’t mean that any warranties offered by sellers are easy to navigate, and there’s still the question of whether third-party import Steam Decks sold on our shores will come with the correct AU or NZ cables to charge them (it depends on the seller, based on buyer reviews), so we recommend checking out customer reviews and warranty conditions for any store not officially supplied by Valve (which appears to be the case for all Australian and NZ stores with Steam Deck stock).

With all of this in mind, if you’re still gunning to cop a Steam Deck without having to travel overseas to score one, we’ve rounded up the stores selling the Steam Deck in Australia and New Zealand. We’ll keep this list updated as more sellers crop up.

As time goes on without Valve officially jumping in on the Australian and NZ market, we’re bound to see even more Steam Decks crop up from importers and third-party suppliers.

Have you purchased a grey import Steam Deck? Let us know in the comments.

This piece has been updated since it was first published.

