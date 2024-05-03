kot-headerlogo-01 A U

Our Favorite Cosplay From WonderCon 2024

WonderCon 2024, the three-day March convention held in Anaheim, California’s convention center, always has some great cosplay. This year was no exception, with folks bringing the heat with Star Wars looks, X-Men fits, and gigantic power armor that looks ripped from the Fallout TV series.

We’ve gathered our favorite looks from the long weekend, and as always, we’ve gotten these amazing cosplay photos from Minerablu, who also sent over a little video highlighting the event. Check it out below, and click through for the best cosplay from WonderCon 2024.

MineralBlu

Knight Peach

Image: Mineralblu

Any time we get a badass version of Peach, I’m happy. Look at the details here—the perfectly coiffed wig, the mushrooms emblazoned on the cape clips, the adorable little crown. This is just so beautiful.

Garrus and Fem Shep, Mass Effect

Image: Mineralblu

I’m biased (Mass Effect is my favorite series of all time) but boy this is just so good. Look at Garrus’ handsome face! Look at that smirk on Shepard, the scratches on her armor! This is top-tier.

Doc Ock, Spider-Man

Image: Mineralblu

Alfred Molina is that you?

Cyclops and Wolverine, X-Men

Image: Mineralblu

It’s the boys!

Baylen Skoll and Shin Hati, Ahsoka

Image: Mineralblu

Hell yeah, everyone’s favorite adoptive father/daughter duo! I looked into cosplaying Shin a few months ago, and just the inside-out stitching on her chest piece looked daunting, so this is really impressive to see. And Baylen really captures the late Ray Stevenson’s scowl.

Reylor Moon, Sailor Moon/Star Wars

Image: Mineralblu

The crossover event of the century: Rey meetes Sailor moon, pink lightsaber and all. This whips so much ass. Look at the cat ears on BB-8!

Multiple Man, X-Men

Image: Mineralblu

I love to see a cosplayer lean into the build aspects of a costume. This is really impressive.

Juri, Street Fighter

Image: Mineralblu

You show an deep understanding of a character when your cosplay riffs slightly on their design—Juri probably wouldn’t wear a belly ring to fight because ouch, but casual Juri hanging out at a ‘con definitely would.

T-51 Power Armor, Fallout

Image: Mineralblu

Hell yeah, praise the Brotherhood.

Carnage

Image: Mineralblu

Oh this is just so icky and awesome. I am disturbed and amazed.

Mister Sinister

Image: Mineralblu

This is one of those costumes where I had to do several takes to figure out what was real, what was prosthetics, or what was just a giant mask/head piece. This is wild.

Mad Moxxi, Borderlands 3

Image: Mineralblu

I love Borderlands cosplayers, solely because I think the visual style of the games translates so well into the real world. The cel-shaded details on her face, body, and gun are just perfect.

Xenomorph Queen, Aliens

Image: Mineralblu

You better not be a cunty Xenomorph queen when I get to WonderCon.

Master Chief, Halo

Image: Mineralblu

Look at that weathered Mjolnir armor, the reflectiveness of the visor, how those Needler crystals glisten—you could tell me this was the armor from the Halo TV series and I’d believe you.

Captain Enoch, Star Wars

Image: Mineralblu

It’s the kintsugi troopers!

Cad Bane, Star Wars

Image: Mineralblu

Everyone’s favorite bad boy gunslinger looks absolutely incredible here, from the smirk of his little mouth to the texture on his vest. This is incredibly high quality, and beautifully made.

Mystique, X-Men

Image: Mineralblu

Body paint is always tough to work with, but look at how cleverly she uses white as highlight on her face! I love makeup! This is so good.

Weird Al Barbie

Image: Mineralblu

I love a crossover cosplay, and I didn’t know how badly I needed this until I saw it.

