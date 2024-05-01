The Best Gaming Deals In Australia Today

Who doesn’t love a good bargain? No one, that’s who. We’ve scoured the internet to find the best deals currently available for the PS4/PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, along with a range of PC gaming deals.
Today’s highlights include Mortal Kombat 1 for $59, Persona 5 Tactica for $49.95 and Super Mario RPG for $60.72.
Can’t see any deals that are relevant to you? Check back later, as this round-up of gaming deals is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Have you seen a good deal that we’ve missed? Sound off in the comments to let us know.
Table of contents
Nintendo Switch gaming deals
Switch console deals
- Nintendo Switch OLED Console – now $479 (down from $539)
Switch game deals
- Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon – now $55 (down from $79.95)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes – now $51.64 (down from $69.95)
- Mario Party Superstars – now $59.99 (down from $79.95)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – now $29 (down from $69)
- Mario vs. Donkey Kong – now $59 (down from $69.95)
- Metroid Dread – now $65.09 (down from $79.95)
- Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown – now $44.95 (down from $79.95)
- Super Mario RPG – now $60.72 (down from $79.95)
- Tunic – now $59.95 (down from $79.95)
- WarioWare: Move It! – now $59 (down from $69.95)
PS5 gaming deals
PS5 game deals
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon – now $85 (down from $109.95)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – now $49 (down from $79.95)
- Diablo IV – now $79 (down from $109.95)
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth – now $99 (down from $119.95)
- The Last of Us: Part II Remastered – now $69 (down from $79.95)
- Mortal Kombat 1 – now $59 (down from $109.95)
- Persona 5 Tactica – now $49.95 (down from $99.95)
- Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown – now $44.95 (down from $79.95)
- Spider-Man 2 – now $98 (down from $124.95)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – now $69 (down from $109.95)
- Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League – now $69 (down from $119.95)
PS5 accessory deals
- Logitech G923 Driving Wheel + Driving Force Shifter – now $489 (down from $739.90)
Xbox One and Series X gaming deals
Xbox game deals
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon – now $85 (down from $109.95)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – now $44.95 (down from $79.95)
- Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition – now $89 (down from $99.95)
- Diablo IV – now $59.04 (down from $109.95)
- Elden Ring – now $74 (down from $109.95)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $29 (down from $49)
- Mortal Kombat 1 – now $59 (down from $109.95)
- Persona 5 Tactica – now $49.95 (down from $99.95)
- Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown – now $44.95 (down from $79.95)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – now $49 (down from $109.95)
- Street Fighter 6 – now $69.95 (down from $109.95)
- Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League – now $69 (down from $119.95)
Xbox accessory deals
- Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel – now $339 (down from $499)
- Logitech G923 Driving Wheel+ Driving Force Shifter – now $485 (down from $739.90)
PC gaming deals
CPUs, SSDs and other hardware deals
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700G – now $297.42 (down from $549)
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700X – now $249 (down from $469)
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D – now $518 (down from $729)
- Gigabyte Radeon RX 7900 XTX GAMING OC 24GB Video Card – now $1,469 (down from $1,699)
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GAMING OC 12GB Video Card – V2 – now $1,099 (down from $1,399)
- Kingston NV2 M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD (1TB) – now $92 (down from $125)
- Samsung Portable T7 Shield SSD (1TB) – now $200 (down from $299)
- Samsung Portable T7 Shield SSD (2TB) – now $348 (down from $499)
- Samsung Portable T7 SSD (2TB) – now $279.49 (down from $479)
- Samsung Portable T9 SSD (2TB) – now $387.50 (down from $519)
Gaming headset deals
- EPOS Sennheiser H3 Hybrid Closed Acoustic Gaming Headset –now $110.88 (down from $259)
- HyperX Cloud Alpha S Headset –now $151.90 (down from $199)
- JBL Quantum 350 Wireless Gaming Headset –now $89 (down from $149)
- Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset –now $179 (down from $279.95)
- Logitech G PRO X 2 Gaming Headset –now $329 (down from $449.95)
- Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset –now $116 (down from $199.95)
- SteelSeries Arctis 7+ Wireless Gaming Headset –now $269 (down from $399)
- SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wired Gaming Headset –now $59 (down from $119)
Keyboard deals
- 8BitDo Retro Wireless Mechanical Keyboard – now $139 (down from $179.95)
- Corsair K70 RGB Pro Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $229 (down from $259)
- HP Omen Spacer Wireless TKL Gaming Keyboard – now $149 (down from $269)
- Logitech G512 Mechanical Keyboard – now $141.95 (down from $219.95)
- Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro TKL Optical Keyboard (Linear Red Switch) – now $209.97 (down from $349)
- Razer DeathStalker V2 Optical Keyboard (Linear Red Switch) – now $148.17 (down from $279)
- SteelSeries Apex 5 Mechanical Keyboard (Blue Switch) – now $153.54 (down from $269)
Mice deals
- Logitech MX Anywhere 3S Mouse – now $99 (down from $139.95)
- Logitech G G502 Hero Mouse – now $69 (down from $149)
- Logitech G G502 X Wired Mouse – now $89 (down from $149.95)
- Razer DeathAdder Essential Mouse – now $35 (down from $59)
- SteelSeries Wireless Prime Mouse – now $46.95 (down from $139)
- SteelSeries Rival Prime Wireless Mouse – now $74 (down from $229)
- SteelSeries Prime Mini Wired Mouse – now $57.78 (down from $159)
Monitor deals
- Acer Nitro 27″ QHD Curved Gaming Monitor – now $279 (down from $329)
- Gigabyte G27Q 27″ QHD Gaming Monitor – now $369 (down from $429)
- LG 32″ FHD Monitor – now $215.88 (down from $399)
- MSI 32″ FHD Curved Gaming Monitor – now $329 (down from $474)
Wi-Fi router and other accessory deals
- Amazon eero 6 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router – now $149.99 (down from $199.99)
- Amazon eero 6+ Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router – now $184.99 (down from $249.99)
- Google Nest Wi-Fi Home Mesh Router – now $169.98 (down from $269.99)
- Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro Home Mesh Router (3-Pack) – now $597 (down from $699)
- Logitech G Yeti GX Microphone – now $170 (down from $249.95)
- TP-Link AX1800 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router (2 pack) – now $239 (down from $299)
The Cheapest NBN 1000 Plans
Looking to bump up your internet connection and save a few bucks? Here are the cheapest plans available.
Leave a Reply