This 90s Anime-Inspired Farming Sim Is Like Stardew Valley Meets Sailor Moon

Have you ever wondered what Stardew Valley might be like if it was made in the ’90s and looked like it came straight out of a Sailor Moon art book? Fields of Mistria, an upcoming farming and life sim RPG by NPC Studio, is the answer you’ve been searching for.

Fields of Mistria is described as a “spiritual successor to the farm-sim RPGs of the late 90s and onward”, like Harvest Moon and Rune Factory. The game drops you into an idyllic village with an overgrown plot of land that needs tending and a town filled with mysteries to unravel. After an earthquake wreaks havoc on Mistria and “strange magic” fills the land, you’ll be tasked with restoring the town to its former glory, all the while getting into the nitty-gritty of farm life and uncovering mysterious magic along the way.

While the farming sim genre might seem flooded with Stardew Valley-likes, Fields of Mistria stands out among the rest thanks to its eye-catching nostalgic 90s anime art style and magical twist. With a range of quests to complete, Fields of Mistria looks full of things to do, alongside some absolutely solid vibes. If you grew up bingeing the likes of Inyusha, and love a cozy game with some good ol’ farming and some magic to boot – this might be right up your alley. You can check out the trailer, which features an opening theme that wouldn’t go astray in the magical girl anime or yore, below.

The game is set to launch into Early Access this August, but NPC Studio isn’t skimping on the content ahead of a full release. That’s currently planned for roughly a year after EA launch, with content updates along the way. When Fields of Mistria drops later this year, you’ll be able to play through the four seasons, each with its own unique weather, crops, and fish, craft, cook, and blacksmith over 600 items, and explore the ancient depths below Mistria. You’ll also be able to unlock magic spells to aid your journey, befriend over 30 characters (ten of which are marriage candidates – although you won’t hear wedding bells during Early Access just yet), and complete over 50 museum sets akin to Animal Crossing.

First announced during the 2023 Wholesome Direct, Fields of Mistria is Chicago-based NPC Studio’s debut game. It’ll be launching on PC via Steam on August 5, with a console release to come – although the exact consoles we can expect to cop it on haven’t yet been confirmed.

Image: NPC Studio