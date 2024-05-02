Summer Game Fest 2024: Every Single Showcase In Australian Watch Times, Dates, And More

The Summer Game Fest 2024 schedule is starting to come together, as more developers announce showcases in and around Geoff Keighley’s E3-killing celebration of gaming this June. In the wake of E3’s cancellation, publishers and developers are still flocking to bring reveals, trailers, and updates on upcoming game releases in early June – after all, where would we be without gamer Christmas?

As we get closer to June, more and more showcases big and small (including the Xbox Games Showcase) are beginning to crop up in what’s bound to be a mega week for gaming news. If you’re keen to find out what’s on, and when, we’ve got you covered with a running roundup of all the Summer Game Fest 2024 and not-E3 presentations. This list will be updated as more events and livestreams are announced, and will include showcases running as part of Summer Game Fest, as well as those sitting on the fringes of the event that aren’t technically a part of it but have been wrapped up into gaming silly season.

What is Summer Game Fest?

Summer Game Fest is an event organised and presented by The Game Awards’ Geoff Keighley, and was originally held in competition with the classic June E3 event. It quickly overtook its competitor as more developers pulled out from E3 over the years, and when E3 officially announced it had come to an end in late 2023, took over as the top dog of June gaming events. Lovingly called ‘Keigh3’ by some, Summer Game Fest is host to showcases and developer presentations livestreamed online and in-person – and is usually the place where some of the biggest upcoming titles get their first reveals, big trailer drops, and deep dives. Companion events like Day of the Devs and the Wholesome Direct generally follow on from Keighley’s big live kickoff event, and big names like Xbox are already confirmed to be presenting too.

When is Summer Game Fest 2024?

Summer Game Fest is returning on Friday, June 7, 2024 – for Australians, this will be early in the morning on Saturday, June 8. Showcases and presentations will be running from June 7-10 at this stage, although are likely to spread even further out as more developers and publishers jump on board.

Summer Game Fest And June Games Showcases Australian and New Zealand Start Times

Summer Game Fest

ACT, NSW, VIC, QLD TAS

7:00 AM AEST

Saturday, June 8

SA, NT

6:30 AM ACST

Saturday, June 8

WA

5:00 AM AWST

Saturday, June 8

NZ

9:00 AM NZST

Saturday, June 8

Day of the Devs

Day of the Devs 2024 is set to kick off directly after the Summer Game Fest live showcase on Saturday, June 8.

Future Games Show Summer Showcase

The Future Games Show Summer Showcase – that’s the Winter showcase for us Southern Hemisphere folk, thank you very much – is set to broadcast on Saturday, June 8. There’s no confirmed time just yet, but once there is we’ll update this piece.

PC Gaming Show

ACT, NSW, VIC, QLD TAS

6:00 AM AEST

Monday, June 10

SA, NT

5:30 AM ACST

Monday, June 10

WA

4:00 AM AWST

Monday, June 10

NZ

8:00 AM NZST

Monday, June 10

Xbox Games Showcase & [Redacted] Direct

The Xbox Games Showcase, officially part of Summer Game Fest, is set to feature all the news on what’s next, as well as a long deep-dive directly following the big presentation into a currently redacted game. Note: Dataminers have figured out that the [redacted] direct deep dive following the Xbox Games Showcase is related to Call of Duty Black Ops 5.

ACT, NSW, VIC, QLD TAS

3:00 AM AEST

Tuesday, June 11

SA, NT

2:30 AM ACST

Tuesday, June 11

WA

1:00 AM AWST

Tuesday, June 11

NZ

5:00 AM NZST

Tuesday, June 11

Ubisoft Forward

This year’s Ubisoft Forward will broadcast live from L.A. on Monday, June 10. There’s no go-live time confirmed at this stage, or confirmation as to whether this is a part of Summer Game Fest or its own beast just yet.

Wholesome Direct

Wholesome Games has confirmed that we’ll be getting another full-length June Wholesome Direct this year, however no set date has been announced just yet.

There you have it, folks. At this stage, these are the only confirmed showcases going ahead during Summer Game Fest 2024 (and Not-E3 week), but as more developers and publishers confirm dates and times, we’ll update this with Australian watch times so you can make yourself a coffee or ten and settle in for all the latest gaming announcements come June. As always, we’ll be covering everything you need to know and all the reveals big and small as they happen in case the idea of setting your alarm for some eye-wateringly early hour isn’t quite up your alley.

Image: Summer Game Fest