The Xbox Showcase Is Returning This June

Today’s Xbox Podcast came with a lot of announcements, with official confirmation that an Xbox Showcase is coming in June. Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty rounded out the podcast with news of yet another summer (for the Northern Hemisphere) showcase of the company’s major releases and upcoming projects for the year and beyond.

Speaking on the podcast, Booty said Xbox had a number of major title launches for 2024, but there was plenty more to come beyond known titles like Hellblade 2 and Avowed. “This 2024, the year coming up, we’ve got more than 10 major releases coming up. Great stuff. Hellblade 2, they’ve got the Diablo [IV] expansion, they’ve got Avowed, Ara, the Indiana Jones game, and there’s more in development, which I think we’re going to be able to share more about at our June [Xbox Showcase] coming up pretty soon,” he said.

The news of a June Xbox Showcase was then confirmed via the official X (formerly Twitter) account shortly after the podcast ended. “Xbox is keeping our promise to bring more games to more players around the world,” the post reads. “2024 is going to be great for Xbox players around the world and we can’t wait to see you in June for the Xbox Showcase!”

No date for the June Xbox Showcase has been announced just yet, but given we’re set to get another June Summer Game Fest, it’s likely the presentation will be held around the same week (the date of which has also yet to be confirmed). Last year, the Xbox Showcase was held on 11 June, 2023, just three days after the Summer Game Fest opening showcase. Previously, the showcase has been held in and around the now-defunct E3 (RIP).

Last year’s Xbox Showcase was a double feature event with an extended look at Starfield prior to launch, as well as a range of other titles coming to Xbox including a new Fable title. This year, we can likely expect to see more from titles like Avowed, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and many more.

We’ll be keeping our eye out for more details on a date and time to tune in to the Xbox Showcase once this info drops. What would you like to see from the June showcase?

Image: Microsoft / Xbox