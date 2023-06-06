‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

DualSense Controllers Down To $67: Our Picks From Amazon’s Days Of Play Sale

6

Chris Neill, Isabella Noyes

Published 1 hour ago: June 6, 2023 at 4:10 pm -
Filed to:deals
PlayStationps4ps5
DualSense Controllers Down To $67: Our Picks From Amazon’s Days Of Play Sale
Image: Santa Monica Studio
At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Sony’s massive Days of Play sale is on right now, which is great news for PlayStation owners regardless of whether you’re soldiering on with your PS4 or sitting pretty with your shiny, new PS5. Amazon Australia has also jumped in on the action, offering similar discounts on physical copies if you want to make good use of that disc edition.

There’s a stack of games on sale, including God of War: Ragnarok down to $66 or you can pick up a second DualSense controllers for $67, one of its lowest prices ever.

On top of all of these deals, a few Australian retailers have also marked down some of their PS4 and PS5 titles. Other sales highlights include Dying Light: Stay Human for $29.95, Wild Hearts for $49 and Spider-Man: Miles Morale for $44. Any sale that knocks a sizeable chunk off a PS5 game’s price tag is a-okay by us, especially if those games start with a $125 price tag.

A few PlayStation Hits titles are also $12, which is a pretty unbeatable price if you’ve never played Horizon Zero Dawn or God of War before.

To spare you the trouble of trawling through pages of PS4 and PS5 games, check out the sales we’ve scouted below.

READ MORE
The Best Games To Play If You've Finished Elden Ring (Or You've Given Up)

The best PS5 games on sale from Days of Play

lego star wars cheap
Image: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

The best PS4 games on sale from Days of Play

DualSense Controllers Down To $67: Our Picks From Amazon’s Days Of Play Sale
Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Grab PlayStation Hits titles for $12

uncharted
Image: Naughty Dog

If you really want to grab some cheap games, a few of PlayStation’s Hits titles are now $12, down from $24.95. These PS4 games are all big AAA titles that, if you somehow haven’t played, you’ve definitely heard enough people talk about.

The list includes:

The best PS5 accessory deals from Days of Play

ps5 sale
Image: Sony

This article has been updated since its original publication.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.