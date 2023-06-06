DualSense Controllers Down To $67: Our Picks From Amazon’s Days Of Play Sale

Sony’s massive Days of Play sale is on right now, which is great news for PlayStation owners regardless of whether you’re soldiering on with your PS4 or sitting pretty with your shiny, new PS5. Amazon Australia has also jumped in on the action, offering similar discounts on physical copies if you want to make good use of that disc edition.
There’s a stack of games on sale, including God of War: Ragnarok down to $66 or you can pick up a second DualSense controllers for $67, one of its lowest prices ever.
On top of all of these deals, a few Australian retailers have also marked down some of their PS4 and PS5 titles. Other sales highlights include Dying Light: Stay Human for $29.95, Wild Hearts for $49 and Spider-Man: Miles Morale for $44. Any sale that knocks a sizeable chunk off a PS5 game’s price tag is a-okay by us, especially if those games start with a $125 price tag.
A few PlayStation Hits titles are also $12, which is a pretty unbeatable price if you’ve never played Horizon Zero Dawn or God of War before.
To spare you the trouble of trawling through pages of PS4 and PS5 games, check out the sales we’ve scouted below.
Table of Contents
The best PS5 games on sale from Days of Play
- Call of Duty: Vanguard – now $44.98 (down from $119.95)
- Deathloop – now $29 (down from $79)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut – now $28 (down from $79.95)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human – now $29.95 for Amazon Prime members (down from $99.95)
- Far Cry 6 – now $24 (down from $99.95)
- God of War: Ragnarok – now $66 (down from $124.95)
- Gran Turismo 7 – now $63 (down from $124.95)
- Horizon Forbidden West – now $65 (down from $124.95)
- The Last of Us: Part 1 – now $78 (down from $124.95)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $39 (down from $89.95)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns – now $49 (down from $109.95)
- Need for Speed Unbound – now $29 (down from $109.95)
- The Nioh Collection – now $44 (down from $124.95)
- PGA Tour 2K23 – now $22.80 (down fro $109.95)
- The Quarry – now $27.55 (down from $99)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – now $54 (down from $124.95)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure – now $38 (down from $109.95)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales – now $44 (down from $94.95)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Ultimate Edition) – now $65 (down from $124.95)
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order – now $27.95 (down from $39.99)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next Level Edition – now $25.65 (down from $109.95)
- Wild Hearts – now $49 (down from $109.95)
- WWE 2K23 – now $49.95 (down from $119.95)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – now $27 (down from $79.95)
The best PS4 games on sale from Days of Play
- Call of Duty: Vanguard – now $39.98 (down from $109.95)
- Concrete Genie – now $19.98 (down from $39.95)
- Days Gone – now $18 (down from $54.95)
- Death Stranding – now $14.95 (down from $54.95)
- Detroit Become Human – now $19 (down from $54.95)
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut – now $38 (down from $109.95)
- God of War: Ragnarok – now $58 (down from $109.95)
- God of War 3: Remastered – now $14.95 (down from $24.95)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy (The Definitive Edition) – now $28 (down from $99)
- Gran Turismo 7 – now $50 (down from $109.95)
- Infamous Second Son – now $14.95 (down from $24.95)
- Killzone: Shadow Fall – now $14.95 (down from $24.95)
- The Last of Us Part II – now $21.87 (down from $54.95)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – now $40 (down from $94.95)
- Medievil – now $19.98 (down from $39.95)
- Nioh 2 – now $19 (down from $54.95)
- No Man’s Sky – now $19.95 (down from $46.99)
- The Quarry – now $22.80 (down from $79)
- Predator Hunting Grounds – now $19 (down from $54.95)
- Red Dead Redemption II – now $24 (down from $49.95)
- Sackboy A Big Adventure – now $38 (down from $109.95)
- Shadow of the Colossus – now $49 (down from $63.95)
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order – now $27.95 (down from $39.95)
- WWE 2K23 – now $49 for Amazon Prime members ($99.95)
- Until Dawn – now $15 (down from $24.95)
Grab PlayStation Hits titles for $12
If you really want to grab some cheap games, a few of PlayStation’s Hits titles are now $12, down from $24.95. These PS4 games are all big AAA titles that, if you somehow haven’t played, you’ve definitely heard enough people talk about.
The list includes:
- God of War
- Gran Turismo Sport
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
- LittleBigPlanet
- Ratchet & Clank Hits
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
The best PS5 accessory deals from Days of Play
- DualSense Charging Station – now $38.99 (down from $49.95)
- DualSense Controller (White) – now $67 (down from $109.95)
- DualSense Controller (Black) – now $67 (down from $109.95)
- DualSense Controller (Pink) – now $67 (down from $119.95)
- DualSense Controller (Blue) – now $67 (down from $119.95)
- Pulse 3D Wireless Headset – now $129 (down from $159.95)
This article has been updated since its original publication.