The Latest PlayStation Store Sale Features Some Solid PS5 Hits

Still can’t get a PS5 console? Well hey, at least you can get some PS5 games. Not content with letting Steam take all the glory, the PlayStation Store in Australia has recently kicked off its seasonal sales with discounts on some major franchises.

Sure, you might not need a new PS4 or PS5 game — but having a few titles kicking around for your down time is a great option.

The headlining PS5 games in the sale include Dead by Daylight going for $19.97, No Man’s Sky for $41.97 and Control: Ultimate Edition for $29.97, and they feature alongside bargains for a bunch of killer PS4 games like Code Vein and the entire modern Resident Evil saga.

PS5 games currently on sale

There’s plenty of great PS5 games worth nabbing on the PlayStation Store right now, including recent hits like Control.

Here’s what’s on sale:

Control: Ultimate Edition – $29.97

Dead By Daylight – $19.97

Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition – $47.83

Godfall – $55.47

Just Dance 2021 – $28.03

No Man’s Sky – $41.97

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood – $42.47

WRC 9 Deluxe Edition – $29.66

It’s a short list, but a fairly sturdy one!

The rest of the best PlayStation Store deals

PS5 games aren’t the only ones getting their time in the sun during the latest PlayStation Store sale, and there’s plenty of PS4 hits going cheap. Highlights include Iron Man VR going for $27.47, Hitman GOTY for $22.73 and discounts across the entire Yakuza franchise.

Here’s the best deals on PS4 games from the sale:

Code Vein – $20.98

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 1 + 2 – $17.24

Dreams – $27.47

Hitman GOTY – $22.73

Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package – $39.98

L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files – $22.47

Marvel’s Iron Man VR – $27.47

Mass Effect: Andromeda – $7.48

MediEvil – $19.97

Mortal Kombat XL – $20.98

Resident Evil 2 – $21.98

Resident Evil 3 – $30.67

Resident Evil 7 biohazard – $12.47

Shadow of the Colossus – $27.47

The Survivalists – $15.47

Wasteland 3 – $42.47

Yakuza Kiwami – $12.47

Yakuza Kiwami 2 – $14.97

XCOM 2: Collection – $25.99

You can also head to the PlayStation Store here to check out all the major bargains.

